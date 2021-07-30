Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago COVID: Delta variant leads some who were vaccine hesitant to reconsider

By Sarah Schulte
Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EogWU_0bCCZbNG00

Beyond vaccine mandates, what can be done to encourage more residents to get vaccinated? The spread of the delta variant is causing some to reconsider.

While the COVID-19 vaccine has been widely available for months, 20-year-old Malayah Brooks finally decided to get her first shot Thursday.

"I was scared," she admitted. "Most times I was hearing people were getting sick."

Kera Bryant, 14, waited as well.

"I've been busy," Bryant said. "Now I'm able to get one, so I'm getting one."

SEE ALSO | Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code

Whatever the reason for waiting, hesitation among the city's African American population remains quite high. While 52% of all Chicago residents are fully vaccinated and 58.1% have received at least one dose, only 35.5% of Black Chicagoans are fully vaccinated, and 40.9% have gotten at least one dose.

"We are gravely concerned. That's why we are having this event, that's why we are participating in other events," said Karen Freeman-Wilson, president and CEO of Chicago Urban League.

To get the vaccination rate up, the Chicago Urban League hosted a vaccination event Thursday. Brooks came at the urging of family members.

"My grandma kept begging me, that's the reason why I'm here," she said.

SEE ALSO | CDC COVID risk map shows Chicago area counties with 'substantial' COVID-19 transmission

Amina Jackson and her son got their second dose Thursday. Jackson admits she was hesitant at first, but decided to follow the science.

"Just listening to lot of individuals in the medical field that really swayed me to take care of my health," Jackson said.

The Biden administration is calling on physicians to help persuade and vaccinate their patients. UIC infectious disease specialist Dr. Max Brito said doctors are in a unique position to help convince their patients to get the shot.

"We can explain, we can show empathy and then answer questions to the best of our abilities," Brito said. "I think that physicians, nurses, healthcare personnel in general and people of faith, the clergy have a big impact on the community."

Besides more vaccination events, the Urban League is also going door-to-door in African American neighborhoods to help persuade more people as Chicago case numbers continue to go back up.

Comments / 26

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Chicago Area#Cdc#African American#Black Chicagoans#The Chicago Urban League#Cdc#Uic#The Urban League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthWISH-TV

COVID delta variant symptoms differ between the vaccinated and unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in June, the delta variant accounted for 10% of cases nationwide. One month later, that number is up to 83%. Initially, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed a general overview of symptoms specific to the mutation, which included runny nose, sneezing, symptoms that could be mistaken for a common cold. This is unlike what’s seen in typical coronavirus infections such as shortness of breath, severe fatigue and loss of taste and smell to name a few.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Videos question Lollapalooza coronavirus checkpoints as attendees ‘boast about having Covid’

Some of those who took part in the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago over the weekend have questioned whether proper checks were carried out regarding attendants’ vaccination status, amid concerns about the rise in Delta variant Covid cases in the US.More than 100,000 people attended the four-day festival, which organisers said took place under tight restrictions. Guests were asked to provide either proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test upon entry.Yet several posts have gone viral on social media from attendants of the festival claiming that they saw people using fake vaccination cards or breaking other public health...
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Gov. Pritzker to Give COVID Update

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday, his office says. Meanwhile, Chicago's top doctor said she went undercover at Lollapalooza last weekend to see how the festival was enforcing COVID-19 precautions and administering vaccines. And Chicago has added five states and Puerto Rico to its travel advisory, recommending...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

WHO Officials Are Analyzing Why The Delta Covid Variant Is So Dangerous

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been making headlines all over the place these days. The Delta Covid variant is ruling all the other strains across the globe these days. It’s been already revealed that the Delta variant is the most dangerous one so far, according to more expert opinions across the globe.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Dr. Arwady Went Undercover at Lollapalooza. Here's What She Says She Saw

Chicago's top doctor said she went undercover at Lollapalooza last weekend to see how the festival was enforcing COVID-19 precautions and administering vaccines. "I actually went through those gates multiple times not known," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "Like I put a hat on. I put glasses on. I put a mask on."
Columbia, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Health officials change mask guidelines as delta worsens

COLUMBIA — As the delta variant of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have updated mask guidelines. In addition, doctors in a Prisma Health update last week warned the...
Batavia, ILPosted by
Kane County Reporter

Illinois Fully Aligns with New CDC Masking Recommendations

City of Batavia issued the following announcement on July 27. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today it is fully adopting updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) masking recommendations to protect against COVID-19 and the Delta variant. CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor setting in areas with substantial and high transmission. CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Comments / 26

Community Policy