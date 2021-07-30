The week in whoppers: Cuomo’s deadly leadership, Pelosi’s partisan panel and more

Not very long ago, when allegations of serial sexual harassment began to pile up against New York state governor Andrew Cuomo (compounded with emerging scandals related to his handling of the pandemic), some very intelligent people and professional political pundits suggested that the disgrace might be great enough to induce Cuomo to resign. Indeed, the governor had begun facing calls to step down by prominent members of his own party in the state. This prediction was — forgive me — profoundly naive. Even now that an official investigation into those allegations has discovered a pattern of sexual harassment and even assault, it’s hard to believe the outcome will be any different.