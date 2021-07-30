Cancel
Davis, CA

Best moves into interim superintendent assignment

By Jeff Hudson
Davis Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a changing of the guard underway at the Davis school district’s administrative offices. John Bowes, who’s served as superintendent for the past five school years, is moving back to Southern California (where he’s worked for most of his career in education) to serve as the superintendent of the Manhattan Beach school district, which serves an affluent community on the Pacific Coast Highway about halfway between Santa Monica and the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

