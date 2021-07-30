Best moves into interim superintendent assignment
There’s a changing of the guard underway at the Davis school district’s administrative offices. John Bowes, who’s served as superintendent for the past five school years, is moving back to Southern California (where he’s worked for most of his career in education) to serve as the superintendent of the Manhattan Beach school district, which serves an affluent community on the Pacific Coast Highway about halfway between Santa Monica and the Palos Verdes Peninsula.www.davisenterprise.com
