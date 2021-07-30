Woodland Rotary selects scholarship winner
The Woodland Noon Rotary Club announces the award of a $2,500 Scholarship to Ethan Horowitz of Woodland. Horowitz was the first ever recipient of the George Berretoni Scholarship. Berretoni was a longtime Woodland Rotary Member, a past president of the club and was very active in the Boy Scouts of America. This scholarship was set up in his honor after his death in 2018. It is an annual scholarship whose initial distribution was held up by the COVID virus.www.davisenterprise.com
