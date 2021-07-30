Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodland, CA

Woodland Rotary selects scholarship winner

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Woodland Noon Rotary Club announces the award of a $2,500 Scholarship to Ethan Horowitz of Woodland. Horowitz was the first ever recipient of the George Berretoni Scholarship. Berretoni was a longtime Woodland Rotary Member, a past president of the club and was very active in the Boy Scouts of America. This scholarship was set up in his honor after his death in 2018. It is an annual scholarship whose initial distribution was held up by the COVID virus.

www.davisenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Woodland, CA
Woodland, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State University#Charity#Woodland Rotary Member#Covid#Eagle#Da Vinci Charter Academy#Gpa#The Woodland Rotary Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon marks 1 year since devastating blast

BEIRUT — A year after an explosion pulverized the port of Beirut, there are still days that Aline Kamakian has to ask herself whether she is really alive. How could she be, her logic goes, when a year ago to the day one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through her restaurant in the capital of Lebanon —a wildly diverse city that is a melting pot of different religions, sects and nationalities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy