NBA Draft 2021: Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs goes 5th overall to Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs praised the fellow members of his draft class, spoke about their character, even the place in NBA history the group could achieve. But he also issued a warning. He would not lobby for a place atop the list or ahead of any of the three players expected to be selected before his name is called. But he did have a message for the teams, including the Rockets with the second pick, that could have a chance to draft him and likely will choose another prospect.