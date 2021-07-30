NBA Draft 2021: Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs goes 5th overall to Orlando Magic
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs is headed to the Orlando Magic, who took him with the fifth overall pick on Thursday in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 20-year-old spent one season with the Zags before declaring for the draft. That one year was enough to show how valuable he can be. Suggs is known for his competitive spirit and high basketball IQ. The 6’4 guard is athletic and versatile, and his skills should easily translate to the NBA level.www.midmajormadness.com
Comments / 0