San Diego State grad creates guitar for people in wheelchairs

Mel Bergman is a San Diego State grad. His love of guitars has taken him all over California. However, one day he stumbled upon a new question:



“I wonder if there’s anybody making guitars for people in wheelchairs?” said Bergman.



It turns out that it's oftentimes difficult for people to find guitars that fit properly in their laps.



“I’ve heard it all,” said Bergman during a Zoom interview from Camarillo, California. “They’ve had to buy small children's guitars, travel guitars, or to hold the guitar in a different way to make it fit.”



That’s why Bergman created the Wheely, an electric guitar designed specifically for musicians in wheelchairs. When you inspect the guitar, you can see the modified shape, but when someone is sitting down in their wheelchair playing it, at first glance, it looks like a typical guitar.



”We didn’t want this thing to look like some crazy device or some medical device or something cookie,” said Bergman. “It looks like a regular guitar.”



Since then, Bergman’s crafted guitars for musicians of all musical abilities, including American Paralympian Abby Dunkin. The gold medalist confirmed Bergman built her a Wheely back in 2016, but did not respond to our request for an interview.



Bergman said all of the guitar materials are locally sourced and they’re all built in Southern California.



The Wheely ranges in price, but Bergman said seeing peoples’ reactions? Well, he said that’s priceless.



”When you hand a guitar to somebody and you see the smile on their face, that’s it,” said Bergman.



