Reality Rally announces 2022 event

Reality Rally organizers have announced the return of the popular “fun for funds” competition raising money for Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center. The event will be held May 5-7, 2022. Event founder Gillian Larson, said in an announcement July 22, that the Reality Rally Production Team wanted to thank those who had helped in the past and those looking to help at the upcoming event, she also said that the venues for Reality Rally 2022 are booked. “We are at last ready to ‘Come Back to Reality in 2022,’” she said. Reality Rally is seeking sponsors as well as participants and teams to help raise additional funds for the expansion of Michelle’s Place in Temecula. Reality Rally 2022 will kick off with the Evening of Entertainment at Wilson Creek Winery, May 5,