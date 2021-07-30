Cancel
Video Games

Marvel's Avengers Fans Excited About Black Panther DLC

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Avengers fans are absolutely amped to be getting the Black Panther DLC coming their way. War for Wakanda got so much shine on social media as Crystal Dynamics gave people a much better look at the slate. Anytime some new content for this game is released, the fans come back. Small DLC costumes dominate conversations around the player base whenever they drop. There are now eight playable characters, including newcomer Black Panther. Some more single-player content is headed your way. Check out what the company had to show today.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

