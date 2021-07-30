Cancel
Lady Gaga Sizzles in First Trailer for House of Gucci: 'Wealth, Style, Power'

By Jen Juneau, Alexia Fernández
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited first trailer for House of Gucci has finally arrived. Starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Reeve Carney and Jack Huston, the upcoming crime drama, directed by Ridley Scott, follows the story of Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci (Driver, 37) and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga, 35), and the aftermath of his death after Reggiani hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.

