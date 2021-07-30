Special Weather Statement issued for Rock Springs and Green River by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Rock Springs and Green River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles east of Lonetree, or 5 miles west of Manila, moving northeast at 15 mph. Torrential rainfall will occur with this thunderstorm. Rainfall between a quarter and half an inch could occur. Significant ponding of water is possible as well as minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Sweetwater County, including the following locations... Burntfork.