Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sweetwater County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Rock Springs and Green River by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Rock Springs and Green River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles east of Lonetree, or 5 miles west of Manila, moving northeast at 15 mph. Torrential rainfall will occur with this thunderstorm. Rainfall between a quarter and half an inch could occur. Significant ponding of water is possible as well as minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Sweetwater County, including the following locations... Burntfork.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
City
Lonetree, WY
City
Green River, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Manila#16 41 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon marks 1 year since devastating blast

BEIRUT — A year after an explosion pulverized the port of Beirut, there are still days that Aline Kamakian has to ask herself whether she is really alive. How could she be, her logic goes, when a year ago to the day one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through her restaurant in the capital of Lebanon —a wildly diverse city that is a melting pot of different religions, sects and nationalities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy