Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Russell Westbrook from Washington Wizards in blockbuster deal

By Gilbert McGregor
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Westbrook is reportedly set to become a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have reached an agreement to acquire Westbrook and two second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Games#The Los Angeles Lakers#Athletic#Espn#The Washington Wizards#Nba Draft#Nba Mvp#Nba Playoffs#Leuzinger High School#Nba Com#Mvp#The Sacramento Kings#James Davis#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Reggie Miller explains why Lakers should ‘absolutely not’ trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard

NBA legend Reggie Miller recently explained why he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers should trade superstar Anthony Davis for fellow superstar Damian Lillard. “Absolutely not,” Miller said when asked if he would trade Davis for Lillard. “As much as I love Damian Lillard, Lillard has to have the ball in his hands to be successful. It’s what’s made him great. A great isolation, one-on-one, high pick-and-roll player. For LeBron [James], what he’s done throughout his career, needs the ball to be successful. I don’t think they would play well off of one another. I just don’t. And I think that’s why Anthony Davis is a perfect complement, if he can stay healthy, to LeBron.”
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mario Chalmers wants to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis with Lakers

In response to reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a third play-maker around LeBron James and Anthony Davis — perhaps indicating disinterest in re-signing Dennis Schroder — one former Miami Heat teammate who won two NBA championships with LeBron is throwing his name into the ring: Mario motherf*ckin Chalmers!
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Ready To Take Minimum Contract To Join The Lakers

Victor Oladipo has been struggling over the last few seasons in the NBA. At one point, Oladipo seemed destined for superstardom in the NBA. But after one injury, Oladipo has struggled to replicate his earlier form. Since his injury, Oladipo has gone from the Pacers, the Rockets, and the Miami Heat. But a season-ending injury with the Heat ruled him out as a potential option to come back next season. With doubts over Oladipo's future, the market for him is quite small so far. Oladipo doesn't have a lot of options in this free agency period. And it appears he is ready to take some drastic measures in order to get himself a team to play for next season.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Lakers Eyeing Another Major Free Agency Pickup

The Los Angeles Lakers were very aggressive to kick off free agency, agreeing to terms with four players on Monday. The front office signed Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard to one-year deals. Los Angeles didn’t have much money to spend since Anthony Davis, LeBron James and...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Josh Hart roasts Lakers’ Alex Caruso with hilarious truth bomb on Twitter

Former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Alex Caruso and Josh Hart just had a hilarious exchange on the mean streets of Twitter. Caruso went on a bit of a rant about how the Twitterverse is populated by all sorts of “experts.” Hart decided to chime in and it resulted in a brief moment that took you back to a simpler time when these two guys were still on the Lakers. Or at least that’s what the exchange did for me.

Comments / 0

Community Policy