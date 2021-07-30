Report: Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Russell Westbrook from Washington Wizards in blockbuster deal
Russell Westbrook is reportedly set to become a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have reached an agreement to acquire Westbrook and two second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.www.sportingnews.com
