Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Gov. Abbott’s New Executive Order Limits Local Leaders’ Response To COVID-19 In Texas

By CBSDFW.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4eJA_0bCCSyBG00

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order Thursday, July 29, related to COVID-19.

He said the reason was to bring “clarity and uniformity” to the state’s COVID-19 response.

The new order bans any local government in the state from requiring residents to get vaccinated.

It also allows any business to continue operating at full capacity, no matter the virus’ rate of spread or how many people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Gov. Abbott released the following statement:

“Today’s executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in the Lone Star State’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates. Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19. They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities. Vaccines, which remain in abundant supply, are the most effective defense against the virus, and they will always remain voluntary – never forced – in the State of Texas.”

Texas Democrats are accusing Gov. Abbott of preventing local leaders from exercising their best judgment in their respective communities.

State Rep. Donna Howard of Austin, who is a former critical care nurse, said, “This is beyond inaction. This is the Governor tying the hands of health experts who are trying to keep Texans healthy as cases and hospitalizations increase.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins released the following statement on the matter:

“The Governor’s order is based on polling data of what Republican primary voters want to hear; conversely, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations are based on the most recent data regarding the much more contagious Delta variant and what scientists and medical professionals have learned thus far to combat the spread and harm of COVID.

The Governor’s order restricts school districts from requiring masks, increasing the chance another school year will be ruined for students, while also making it more difficult to stop the spread of COVID and illness for children and their families. School districts and their health advisors are the best source of information for parents regarding education practice. It is my hope that parents will work with school districts to get those eligible students age 12 and up vaccinated, and follow mask wearing recommendations within buildings.

The Governor’s order also restricts some hospitals from ensuring their staff is vaccinated against COVID. No one wants a loved one in the hospital unnecessarily infected with COVID. It is my hope that hospital staff who have not yet been vaccinated will consider the fact that 200 million Americans have already been vaccinated and work with their administrators to get their vaccine so that hospitalized people will have their best chance of not contracting COVID from hospital employees and contractors. My advice remains the same: to win the war against COVID we must follow the science and listen to the experts, not the politicians.”

READ THE EXECUTIVE ORDER HERE

View this document on Scribd

Comments / 387

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Clay Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Personal Responsibility#Executive Order#Covid#Lone Star State#Texans#Democrats#State#Republican#Cdc#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas Mayor Says He Hopes Gov. Abbott Is Putting Public Health Over Politics With COVID-19 Orders

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Just hours after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed a conference in Dallas Wednesday, Mayor Eric Johnson said he hopes the governor is putting public health over politics when it comes to orders regarding COVID-19. Despite a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout the state and nation, Abbott said he has no plans for any statewide shutdowns or mask mandates.
Houston, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Houston Mask Mandate May Violate Texas Gov. Abbott’s Order

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston city workers are being told they must resume wearing masks while on the job, a requirement that could go against Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order banning such mandates. Mayor Sylvester Turner issued the mask mandate on Monday due to a “recent uptick in positive...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Bill Signed By Biden Includes Construction Of New VA Facility In North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – President Joe Biden last week signed a bill focused on funding Veterans Affairs construction projects throughout the nation and that includes a new facility in North Texas. The bipartisan legislation known as the Major Medical Facility Authorization Act was brought forward by North Texas congressman Colin Allred, TX-32, and was signed on Thursday, July 29, in the Oval Office of the White House. The legislation included $249 million in funding for a new long-term medical center for spinal cord injuries in Dallas that will expand the current one in the VA North Texas system. “We have a sacred commitment to ensure each and every one of our veterans gets the support, services and care they need when they return home,” said Allred. “I am so proud that my bipartisan legislation will make sure our veterans here in North Texas and across the country can access the best quality care we have to offer. I thank President Biden for swiftly signing this into law and will continue to work with my colleagues from both parties to serve our veterans.” The VA North Texas system serves over 129,000 veterans across 38 counties in Texas and two in southern Oklahoma as of 2017.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

County Commissioner J.J. Koch Removed From Dallas Meeting After Refusing To Wear Mask

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch (R-Pct. 2) was escorted out of Tuesday’s Aug. 3 commissioner’s meeting for not wearing a face  mask. A court bailiff removed Koch from the room at the behest of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. (credit: CBS 11 News) Democratic county Judge Clay Jenkins asked a bailiff to remove Koch from the Dallas County courtroom after he refused. Koch gathered his belongings and left. Everyone else in the room wore masks. A return to mask-wearing is more evident now that Texas is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. From government workers, to students, a return to mask-wearing seems...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas Gov. Abbott Reaffirms No More State Shutdowns, Mandates During Pandemic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — “Lockdowns are wrong during a pandemic.” That’s the word today from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaking during remarks to the Asian American Hotel Owners Association’s National Convention In Dallas on Wednesday, Aug. 4. “Another thing that has propelled business operations in Texas for you as well as others across the state is that Texas has remained open for business during the course of the pandemic,” said Abbott. “One thing that we know is that safe practices are important. That said, one thing that we learned along the way is lockdowns are wrong during the course of a pandemic.” Abbott...
ElectionsPosted by
CBS DFW

‘Should Be Easy To Vote & Hard To Cheat’ – Texas Senate & House Republican Caucuses Demand Democrats Return

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Senate and House Republican Caucuses held a joint press conference on special session agenda items on Tuesday, August 3 to demand Texas House Democrats get back to work in the state. Heading into the last week of the special legislative session, Senator Larry Taylor (Chair, Senate Republican Caucus), Representative Jim Murphy (Chair, House Republican Caucus), Senator Jane Nelson (Chair, Senate Finance Committee), and Representative Greg Bonnen (Chair, House Appropriations Committee) delivered remarks regarding legislation that has been held up since Texas Democrats left. “So far, in this special session that was called by the governor, the Senate has...
Duncanville, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Juneteenth Now An Official City Holiday In Duncanville

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Duncanville City Council has adopted Juneteenth as a City holiday. “I was pleased to make the motion and join the rest of the Council in a unanimous vote to adopt Juneteenth as an official City holiday,” said Councilmember Cooks. “It’s my hope that our community and staff will reflect upon Black history in America and its contribution to our City of Champions. I also hope the takeaway from that reflection gives us purpose to work toward continued freedom and economic prosperity for individuals of all races and cultures. And that we all can work together to improve upon this nation’s promise for current and future generations.”
PoliticsPosted by
CBS DFW

WATCH: Texas Senate & House Republican Caucuses Hold Joint News Conference

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Senate and House Republican Caucuses hold a joint press conference on special session agenda items on Tuesday, August 3. Heading into the last week of the special legislative session, Senator Larry Taylor (Chair, Senate Republican Caucus), Representative Jim Murphy (Chair, House Republican Caucus), Senator Jane Nelson (Chair, Senate Finance Committee), and Representative Greg Bonnen (Chair, House Appropriations Committee) delivered remarks. “So far in this special session that was called by the governor, the Senate has accomplished and passed every bill on that call,” began Taylor. “We passed it over to the Senate. Unfortunately our colleagues in the House could not receive those bills because there’s not a quorum.” Taylor said there was still time to take action. “I realize the time is short. Today’s the third and this session is over on the sixth.” Taylor said that he expects to be back in another special session by next week. The press conference took place at the Texas State Capitol in the Senate Press Room.  
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

With COVID-19 Cases ‘Skyrocketing’ In Dallas County, Risk Level Bumped Up To ‘Red’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has officially raised the COVID-19 risk level to red, which means health officials believe the risk of transmitting the virus in the community is high. The county’s public health committee voted unanimously Tuesday night, August 3 to upgrade the level to the highest one possible, as the more contagious delta variant continues to take its toll. “That means, let’s get vaccinated today,” said Christian Grisales with Dallas County Health and Human Services. “If you have been vaccinated, you need to mask up if you’re indoors.” Putting the threat level back at red doesn’t trigger any new restrictions, but...
Tarrant County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Tarrant County Public Health Offering Free COVID-19 Testing

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health has begun offering free COVID-19 testing at locations across the county to help identify cases and help patients receive early care to reduce the growing community spread threat. The free COVID-19 testing sites will operate on rotating schedule throughout Tarrant County. “Testing remains an important tool in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. “The county’s testing is free and easily accessible, so there is no reason not to get tested if you suspect you may have COVID-19.” Tarrant County is currently at the High Community Spread...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Are We Any Closer To Another Relief Payment?

(CBS DFW) — The pandemic is still with us almost 17 months after COVID first shut down the economy. While the economy is largely open again, the Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst improving economic conditions and threatens to tap the breaks on the recovery. Some people are still waiting for their finances to improve. Unemployment hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. About half of all states have at least attempted to discontinue the federal unemployment bonus early. The federal eviction moratorium ended July 31, creating another concern for the millions of people still short of food and behind on bills. The need for a fourth stimulus check remains among a millions of Americans. Can they expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Tarrant County, TXCBS DFW

Tarrant County Public Health Director Talks With Concerned Moms About Kids, Classrooms And COVID-19

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As Fort Worth parents prepare to send their kids back to school, Tarrant County Public Health’s director took time Wednesday, August 4 to answer questions regarding the COVID-19 surge and what they can do to keep their kids safe. During a virtual live panel discussions the “Fort Worth Moms” Facebook — Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja gave them advice. “We’re heading into a school season with COVID on the forefront and RSV raging in the community, what should we do?” he said. “I’m going to sound like a broken record,” said Taneja. “Wear your mask folks....

Comments / 387

Community Policy