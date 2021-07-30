Cancel
Houston Rockets take Green with No. 2 pick in NBA draft

By KRISTIE RIEKEN Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Houston general manager Rafael Stone wouldn’t even hazard a guess of how good of an NBA player Jalen Green will be. He is, however, certain that he’ll give everything he has to reach his full potential. “Clearly we think he can be a special player,” Stone said. “Exactly...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

