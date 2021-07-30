How to enjoy yourself at a Temecula winery

The Mystery Wino Hello again from Temecula Wine Country! In my inaugural column, I tried to make the case that Temecula is one of the most compelling places in America to visit if you’re a grape nut. The majority of our wines are artisanal, interesting, and delicious, made by passionate farmers and winemakers who generally value quality over quantity. Today, I’ll explain my criteria when it comes to choosing a winery. I’ll also provide a few tips on how to enjoy yourself once you get there. First, a few rhetorical questions. Isn’t wine the key when it comes to enjoying a winery? Doesn’t a blockbuster wine make up for any and all unpleasantness you might endure? So what if your server didn’t know the difference between Malbec and Manischewitz. Or that it took 30 minu.