Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Storm leaves path of destruction after ‘dangerous tornado’ hits Philadelphia region

Posted by 
WHYY
WHYY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story originally appeared on 6ABC. A line of severe weather spawned multiple tornado warnings across the Philadelphia region on Thursday night. At 5:50 p.m. a confirmed, “dangerous tornado” was spotted near Lumberville, Bucks County moving at 25 mph toward Mercer County, NJ. A similar dangerous tornado was confirmed near...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Trevose, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Tornado Watch#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bucks County, PAPosted by
WHYY

Businesses and residents reeling in aftermath of tornadoes, floods

Alex Salazar wasn’t hurt in the tornado that decimated the car dealership in Trevose where he has worked for a year as a salesman. But he did lose track of his wallet. Salazar, 29, was among the dozens of people Friday milling, somewhat shell-shocked, around the Faulkner dealership on Street Rd. in Bucks County after Thursday night’s storm.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

New East Falls boat landing on the Schuylkill River will be ADA-accessible — and a great bird-watching spot

Paddlers will have a new entry point onto the Schuylkill this summer in the East Falls neighborhood. Construction on an ADA-accessible boat landing site near the East Falls Bridge on Kelly Drive commenced earlier this month and is scheduled to be complete in late August. The East Falls Development Corporation spearheaded the project with the goal of making the river more accessible to all, said Peg Shaw, a project director at EFDC.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Regional Roundup – 8/2/21

On today’s Regional Roundup, guest host Tracey Matisak is joined by ELIZABETH MARX, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Utility Law Project, to discuss the increasing number of gas, water and electric shutoffs across the state. More than 116,000 Pennsylvania residents have been disconnected due to late payments since the pandemic moratorium expired in April. We’ll also talk with Philadelphia Public School District Superintendent WILLIAM HITE about masks for K-12 students and planning for the upcoming academic year while facing the threat of a rapidly spreading Delta variant. And the BlackStar Film Festival kicks off this weekend with a showcase of over 80 films about and by black, brown and indigenous people from around the world, including director RENEE OSUBU’s, Dear Philadelphia. She’s nominated for Best Short Documentary and talks about exploring North Philadelphia to share stories of forgiveness, fatherhood and community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy