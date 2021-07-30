Cancel
Vail HQ announces August events

By Kim Harris
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVail Headquarters has announced its calendar of events for the month of August and visitors are offered a variety of events from car shows to historical presentations designed to be fun for the entire family. August events kick off with Sunday Funday Aug. 1. Complete with vendors, food, train rides, demonstrations and even a DJ to get the party started, Sunday Funday is a guaranteed good time. The event, which will also be held Aug. 8, Aug. 15, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, runs from 4-8 p.m. Head back out to Vail HQ each Monday at 7 p.m. when The Temecula Valley Historical Society will treat the community to free historical entertainment on the Vail HQ stage. The series kicks off Aug. 2, with Shelley Leddy as Trixie Fernald, a fe.

