Arizona State

5 things to do in Arizona this weekend

PHX Sun-Times
 6 days ago

(Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) The list of things to do throughout Arizona includes a football training camp, a movie screening, a tribute to a rock-and-roll legend, drinks at a garden and an antique fair.

Here is a list of five things to do in the state this weekend:

Glendale

The Arizona Cardinals will open up training camp to the public on Friday and Saturday. Practice will be at 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale at State Farm Stadium.

Admission and parking are free but fans will need to download tickets digitally in order to attend. Tickets can be found here.

Fans will be able to watch Cardinals players as they prepare for the upcoming season, such as:

  • Kyler Murray (Quarterback)
  • DeAndre Hopkins (Wide Receiver)
  • Budda Baker (Safety)

Phoenix

Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix is hosting drinks for people as they walk through the garden this weekend.

The event is all-ages and advance purchase is required for tickets. Tickets can be found here.

Non-alcoholic drinks will be available for people not drinking. Full bar service is available at two locations in the garden. Water refill stations are also available.

Face masks are required for people in indoor spaces and outdoors when social distancing isn't possible.

Scottsdale

Shazam, a movie about a DC superhero, is showing at the Civic Center Library on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The showing is open to the public and the movie stars Zachary Levi, Mark Strong and Asher Angel.

Flagstaff

Jerry Garcia was a singer-songwriter and guitarist for the Grateful Dead. The Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff is hosting the 14th Annual Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash on Friday at 9 p.m. to celebrate his music and philanthropy.

The celebration will support three non-profits - Habitat for Humanity, Flagstaff Family Food Center and the Haven Walker Memorial Music Scholarship.

"We have amazing bands from Flagstaff, Phoenix, Tucson, Prescott and Albuquerque," the event's page noted. "Lots of amazing music featuring Dave Logan and the Not Dead Yet, Flagship of Fools w. Special Guests, Let it Grow, Legion of Mario and Xtra Ticket."

The event will have silent auctions, crafts and live painters to help the charities.

Tickets are available to purchase here.

Tucson

Medella Vina Ranch in Tucson is hosting an Antique Vintage Fair on Sunday.

It's open to everyone in the public and will have over 150 vendors.

The fair's Facebook posting noted there will be a fully stocked bar, food trucks, shopping and entertainment for the entire family.

