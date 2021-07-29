Cancel
Mass Casualty Incident Declared After Possible Tornado Hits Bensalem Car Dealership

By CBS3 Staff
 6 days ago
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Emergency crews in Bucks County have declared a mass casualty incident after a suspected tornado hit the Faulkner Buick GMC Dealership, according to a spokesperson for the department.

Bill Rollin, the director for emergency alerts for Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware Counties tells CBS3 a mass casualty was “declared by Bucks County, crews from across Bensalem Township are currently on scene. The full amount of injuries is unknown at this time.”

(Credit: Xavier Crisden)

There is no word on the number of deaths or injuries. According to Rollin, a mass casualty incident is defined as “any incident where 3 or more people are injured.” The county gave the incident a number 3, which means there could be between three and 20 people impacted.

(Credit: Xavier Crisden)

According to Rollin, all the dealership employees have been accounted for.

The dealership is near Trevose, where the fire company tweeted pictures of the scene.

The building contains between four and five different dealerships into. Rollin says the service center was the hardest hit.

The damage comes after severe weather pummeled the region Thursday evening.

Delaware StatePosted by
CBS Philly

WHAT WAS THAT?: Why Delaware Residents Felt Earth Shaking Wednesday Morning

WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) — For those of you in the First State, did you feel some shaking Wednesday morning? There were plenty of social media posts about the earth shaking in parts of Delaware. Posts mentioned Wilmington, Newark and the Christiana area. People were wondering if there was an earthquake around 11:45 a.m. So Eyewitness News went on a search for answers. “It appears it was not an earthquake but a blast that was controlled at Aberdeen Proving Ground. The specialist at Aberdeen said because we have this low cloud bank today that the sound will reflect off of that, which is why we may have heard kind of a boom,” David Wunsch with the Delaware Geological Survey said. Aberdeen Proving Ground posted on Facebook that daytime and nighttime firing could take place on Wednesday night as well.
Hopewell, NJhopewelltwp.org

A Tornado Hit Hopewell Township!

On Thursday, July 29, an EF2 tornado came roaring through the area at about 7pm. An EF2 tornado packs winds of 111-135 miles per hour and can cause large trees to uproot, roofs to rip off, and cars to lift off the ground. Torrential rain accompanied the wind. While there was widespread tree loss and damage in the northwest section of the township, and a long loss of power, there were fortunately no casualties. Homes and vehicles mostly made it through the storm with only minor damage.

Comments / 5

