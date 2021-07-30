NASA: International Space Station Stable After Unplanned Firing of Lab Module Thruster

Combustion Integrated Rack/Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (CIR/ACME): The crew exchanged a used 85% O2/ 15% N2 bottle with a new one of the same composition; however, during the installation, a loose pressure relief valve body was found. The ground is discussing steps to re-tighten the valve body and proceed with operations. This will allow the continuation of the Cool Flames Investigation with Gases (CFI-G) part 2 test points. Cool diffusion flames were discovered during droplet combustion experiments aboard the ISS in 2012, and this initiated a rapidly growing field of combustion research. A cool flame is one that burns at about 600 degrees Celsius. A typical candle is about two times hotter, burning at around 1,400 degrees Celsius. Most internal combustion engines are designed using computer models that neglect cool flame chemistry, but ignition and flame propagation in engines depend on cool flame chemistry. Cool flame chemistry also has a significant impact on fuel octane and cetane numbers, whose understanding has large economic consequences.