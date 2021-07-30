Cancel
NASA: International Space Station Stable After Unplanned Firing of Lab Module Thruster

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NASA) – Following the docking of the Multipurpose Laboratory Module “Nauka” to the International Space Station on Thursday at 9:29 a.m., Russian cosmonauts aboard the space station conducted leak checks between Nauka and the service module. At 12:45 p.m., the flight control team noticed the unplanned firing of MLM thrusters that caused the station to move out of orientation.

