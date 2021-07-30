Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Draft grades: Orlando Magic select Jalen Suggs with No. 5 pick

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Magic have selected Jalen Suggs No. 5 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Gonzaga guard very nearly led the Bulldogs to a national championship last season, ultimately falling short in the title game after an undefeated regular season. Suggs scored 22 points in that loss, and he averaged 14.4 of them for the season along with 4.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. Now, he'll join a Magic team that has a long way to go before it can compete at the level Gonzaga did last season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Aaron Gordon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Orlando Magic#Nba Draft#Gonzaga#Raptors#Cbs Sports#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
News Break
NCAA
Related
NBAESPN

Top NBA draft prospect Jalen Suggs signs multiyear deal with Adidas

Jalen Suggs has landed a multiyear footwear and apparel deal with Adidas ahead of his anticipated selection early in the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday. "I'm so excited to be with the brand," the former Gonzaga star said. "I grew up inspired by [Derrick] D-Rose and Dame [Lillard] and want to follow in the steps of the young Adidas family coming up now like Trae [Young] and Don [Mitchell]."
NBASportsnet.ca

Jalen Suggs is most NBA-ready draft prospect despite correctable flaws

Even if you don’t really know who Jalen Suggs is, chances are, if you’ve been following sports, even casually, this year you’ve seen his definitive highlight:. That was Suggs’ remarkable near-half-court buzzer-beating triple to send his Gonzaga Bulldogs into the national championship game and keep the hope of an undefeated season alive.
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: 3 advantages Jalen Suggs has over Jalen Green

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors were gifted the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and the expectation according to the mock draft experts seems to be that the Raptors will choose Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, though USC center Evan Mobley and G League guard Jalen Green remain viable options.
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Confident Minnesotan Jalen Suggs should be a top-five pick in NBA Draft

Jalen Suggs' journey to the NBA started as a 5-year-old in St. Paul, playing opponents twice his size and age. Already taking 1,000 shots a day and training for hours, he didn't know how far basketball could take him. "But with my competitive spirit, I always wanted to play with...
NBAKHQ Right Now

Feeling the draft: Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs ready to hit the NBA stage

Corey Kispert was warming up for a recent workout with the Golden State Warriors when he heard a voice from behind. “I’m riding the bike and it’s, ‘Hey, Spokane to the league, pretty cool,’ ” Kispert said. “I turn around and it was Klay Thompson. We talked a little about Eastern Washington and basketball and his time at WSU.
NBAGonzaga Bulletin

Suggs, Kispert and Petrusev Selected: 2021 Zags NBA Draft Recap

Last night was a historical night for Gonzaga University. The 2021 NBA Draft marked the first night that GU had three players selected on the same night. Jalen Suggs was drafted fifth for Orlando Magic. Known for his legendary buzzer beater shot in the NCAA semifinal round against UCLA and his exceptional versatility on the court, he was the highest draft choice for the Zags since Adam Morrison in 2006.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Jalen Suggs slips to No. 5 in 2021 NBA Draft surprise

Most mock drafts didn’t see this one coming. The Raptors selected Florida State star Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night — knocking Gonzaga product Jalen Suggs out of the top four. The Magic ended up taking Suggs with the fifth pick.
NBAWenatchee World

Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs heading to Magic, Corey Kispert to Wizards as both taken in first round of NBA draft

The majority of the mock drafts were wrong, but it worked out just fine for Jalen Suggs. Most analysts had the former Gonzaga point guard going to Toronto, but the Raptors threw a wrinkle into Thursday’s NBA draft by taking Florida State’s Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick. Suggs waited a few minutes longer before hugging family members after being selected by Orlando at No. 5.
NBAwatchstadium.com

Cavaliers Focused on Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs in NBA Draft

The Cavaliers have the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft. Assuming Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green are the top two picks, Shams Charania says the Cavaliers are focused on Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs. Mobley is currently the favorite to go third overall.
NBASportsnet.ca

2021 NBA Draft winners and losers: Magic accelerate rebuild with Suggs, Wagner

The 2021 NBA Draft has come and gone with a number of surprising selections and fun moments over the course of the evening. We won’t actually know how teams performed in this draft until years down the line, but in the immediate aftermath there appears to be some clear winners and losers from Thursday night.
NBAchatsports.com

The little moments helped Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner make Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs will always be known for his buzzer-beating half-court shot in the NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports. Jalen Suggs will always have one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history to his name. The bravery and audacity to demand the ball as a freshman in...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jalen Suggs emotionally reacts to Orlando love and support

Jalen Suggs received nothing but love from the Orlando Magic as the franchise picked the 20-year-old as their fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Suggs was expected to be a top-three pick in this year’s draft but when teams ended up skipping his name, no one was happier than Jalen as he was finally picked by the Magic.
NBABleacher Report

Jalen Suggs' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Magic Roster

A standout player for Gonzaga as a freshman last season, Jalen Suggs will bring his diverse set of skills to the Orlando Magic after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2021 NBA draft. Suggs was instrumental in helping the Bulldogs win their first 31 games in 2020-21 and reach...
NBAmidmajormadness.com

Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi prepared for the NBA Draft with The Guard Whisperer

Olin Simplis, also known as The Guard Whisperer, has worked with a long list of NBA players, including the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, and Steven Adams. As the 2021 NBA Draft approaches Thursday night, two of the newest names on that list are Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy