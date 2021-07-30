2021 NBA Draft grades: Orlando Magic select Jalen Suggs with No. 5 pick

The Orlando Magic have selected Jalen Suggs No. 5 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Gonzaga guard very nearly led the Bulldogs to a national championship last season, ultimately falling short in the title game after an undefeated regular season. Suggs scored 22 points in that loss, and he averaged 14.4 of them for the season along with 4.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. Now, he'll join a Magic team that has a long way to go before it can compete at the level Gonzaga did last season.