Public Safety

Instagram influencer pleads guilty to money laundering

By CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Nigerian Instagram influencer who goes by the username “Hushpuppi” has pleaded guilty to money laundering in a US court. He posted pictures of his lavish lifestyle online and was arrested in the UAE.

#Money Laundering#Influencer#Nigerian
