23 Common Data Science Interview Questions for Beginners

If you are into the IT industry and love to code, you probably know what coding interviews are and how much work it takes to pass an interview successfully, let alone preparing for the interview itself. For the people who don't, there are essentially like giving a test. The interviewer(s) give you a particular problem that you would have to code a solution to. Sometimes, coding interviews are easy, but most of the time, they fall under the range of medium to extremely difficult. Of course, as you go for an interview at more prominent companies like Amazon and Google, the coding interviews are challenging. People spend months before their interviews practicing and learning different methods to tackle different interview questions to have an idea of a solution during the interview. You can almost say it’s like giving an entrance exam or an SAT exam to a university. The more prestigious university you apply to, the more complex the exam, and the more challenging acceptance. Therefore, more preparation needed in advance.