3 ejected from car in Interstate 35 accident near Norwalk, says fire department

Three people are suffering from critical injuries after they were "possibly" ejected from a car that rolled over on Interstate 35 near Norwalk Thursday afternoon, according to the Norwalk Fire Department.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday is when the Norwalk Fire Department was dispatched to the crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the 60 mile marker.

"It was quickly learned that there were three patients that had possibly been ejected from a single vehicle that rolled over," says the press release from the fire department.

Warren County Sheriff's deputies and Iowa State Patrol troopers arrived at the scene to request additional ambulances and air medical support.

Two of the three in the crash were airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. They were in critical condition, according to the fire department.

The other individual was transported by ambulance, and they were also in critical condition.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says the crash was caused by a tire failure.

The Iowa State Patrol and Warren County Sheriff's Office are investigating what happened.

Travelers in the area should expect some delays while the investigation continues. The Norwalk Fire Department says traffic delays should be expected in the area near State Highway 28 and County Highway G14.

The fire department did not say how long folks should expect the delays to last.

Other assisting agencies include:

Martensdale Fire Department

St. Mary's Fire Department

West Des Moines Fire Department

West Des Moines EMS

Warren County Sheriff's Office

Warren County Sheriff's Dispatch

Westcom Dispatch

Iowa State Patrol

Iowa DOT MVE division

Iowa DOT Highway Helper

