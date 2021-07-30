Pacific region HS students experience transportation, STEM careers
A new summer engineering program provided 20 high school students from across the Pacific with an immersive learning experience in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Engineering, the inaugural Pacific Summer Transportation Education Program, June 7–30, welcomed students from Hawaiʻi in-person, and from American Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands virtually.www.hawaii.edu
