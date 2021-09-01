35 Questions to Get to Know Your Abuela

Geographically, the closest member of my family is 3,582 miles away. Every single relative lives in the same town, just a few subway stops from each other. My abuela, Carmen, is the matriarch and the heart of the family, and we have always shared a special bond. I grew up assuming everyone had someone like this, a fairy-godmother-like person by your side that simply adores you and is put on earth to teach you everything she knows. From helping me learn how to read and write to making dresses for my Barbies out of kitchen towels and old sheets, this woman taught me everything I know with complete selflessness and patience. And it wasn't until very recently that I took the time to truly listen to her and started to see her in a completely different way. How had I, a journalist, never thought to interview her?! And better yet, would she be open to taking a personality test?