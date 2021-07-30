ARCENT at Shaw Air Force Base awards 2 Best Warriors Competition soldiers for winning title in Kuwait contest

Wind tunnels are being used to help accelerate the Air Force's delayed airborne laser ambitions. Ahead of putting experimental directed energy weapons onto its fighter jets, the U.S. Air Force is testing how these systems will operate at high speed and high altitude, by trialing them in wind tunnels. Equipping fighters with directed energy, or DE, weapons, which use high-energy lasers or microwaves to engage threats, is a long-standing Air Force ambition, but one that has suffered from some well-documented delays. The latest wind tunnel work may help address some of the problems encountered so far.