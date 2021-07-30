2021 NBA Draft Results: Live Updates, Analysis for Every Pick

The 2021 NBA Draft is here and FortyEightMinutes has you covered with every pick from the big night in Brooklyn.

Complete 2021 NBA Draft Results

1. Detroit Pistons – Cade Cunningham, G, Oklahoma State

Cunningham had been penciled in as the top selection ever since the Pistons won the draft lottery. There were rumblings that the franchise was considering Jalen Green and Evan Mobley, though Cunningham’s potential to be the team’s star was too much to pass up on.

2. Houston Rockets – Jalen Green, G, G League Ignite

Green’s been compared to Bradley Beal and while he has a way to go to live up to that comparison, the shooting guard should provide Houston with a building block going forward.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers – Evan Mobley, C, USC

The Cavaliers have been linked to Mobley for over a month and while they’ve received significant interest from teams looking to trade up for the selection, the franchise is happy staying put and taking the future star.

4. Toronto Raptors – Scottie Barnes, F, FSU

Scottie Barnes goes to the Toronto Raptors and provides significant versatility on the defensive end. Barnes has been linked to the Raptors and will look to improve his shooting in the NBA.

5. Orlando Magic – Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga

Orlando opted for guard Jalen Suggs out of Gonzaga who seemingly fell in their lap with many expecting him not to be available past the fourth pick.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder – Josh Giddey, F, NBA Global Academy

Josh Giddey is the first player from the NBA Global Academy and the fifth Australian player selected in the NBA Draft Lottery.

7. Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota) – Jonathan Kuminga , F, G League Ignite

The Warriors add a young wing defender and stellar athlete in Kuminga from the NBA G League Ignite. With little pressure to score on this team he can focus on anchoring the defense.

8. Orlando Magic (from Chicago) – Franz Wagner, F, Michigan

Wagner is the younger brother of Moritz Wagner who finished last season with the Magic.

9. Sacramento Kings – Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor

Sacramento spent much of the day trying to move Buddy Hield to the Lakers and clearly with the Mitchell pick they may still have a plan in place to get rid of Hield’s contract and add defensive help.

10. Memphis Grizzlies (From New Orleans) – Ziaire Williams, F, Stanford

The Pelicans made this pick for the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Eric Bledsoe trade . Williams has all the confidence of a top ten pick and gives Ja Morant another target.

11. Charlotte Hornets – James Bouknight, G, UConn

Charlotte looks like they have a franchise player in Lamelo Ball, so to pair him with an up and coming shooter makes way too much sense.

12. San Antonio Spurs – Joshua Primo, G, Alabama

Josh Primo shot 43% on just 6.5 attempts last season and if Demar Derozan does not return to the spurs Primo will have some big shoes to fill.

13. Indiana Pacers – Chris Duarte, G, Oregon

The Pacers are reportedly “thrilled” Duarte was available at the 13th pick and can immediately provides a boost to their middle of the pack shooting.

14. Golden State Warriors – Moses Moody, G, Arkansas

With their second pick in the top-20 the Warriors add another guard that may spend a few years gaining valuable experience behind Steph and Klay.

15. Washington Wizards – Corey Kispert, G, Gonzaga

Per our own Chris Crouse, Corey Kispert’s floor was the Wizards and it remains to be seen where he fits in the new look for Washington.

16. Houston Rockets (from Boston via Oklahoma City) – Alperen Sengun, C, Turkey

The Thunder have traded this pick to the Houston Rockets and will select the Turkish center. Houston hopes they can develop him into the next dominant all-around European center.

17. New Orleans Pelicans (From Memphis) – Trey Murphy, G, Virginia

Trey Murphy will be on his way to the New Orleans Pelicans as the final piece of the Eric Bledsoe and pick swap deal. His 45% shooting and 40% from three will space the floor nicely as the Pelicans continue to try to surround Zion Williamson with young talent.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami) – Tre Mann, G, Florida

Mann had a huge opportunity to prove himself in his second season at Florida. He used his increased minutes to improve across the board. If he continues to work this could be a huge pick for the Thunder.

19. Charlotte Hornets (From New York) – Kai Jones, C, Texas

The Knicks selected Kai Jones for the Charlotte Hornets after a last-minute trade. Charlotte adds a big man that can run the floor with this young group and constantly keep the energy up.

20. Atlanta Hawks – Jalen Johnson, F, Duke

Jalen Johnson provides added rim protection and if he develops his jumper will be deadly in the pick-and-roll with Trae Young .

21. Los Angeles Clippers (from Dallas via New York) – Keon Johnson, G, Tennessee

New York trades another first round pick, this time to the Clippers. Johnson set a combine record with his 48-inch vertical.

22. Indiana Pacers (From Los Angeles via Washington) – Isaiah Jackson, F, Kentucky

Jackson was initially on his way to Washington as a centerpiece of the Russell Westbrook trade, however, the Wizards have traded him to Indiana for Aaron Holliday and the 31st pick.

23. Houston Rockets (from Portland) – Usman Garuba, F, Real Madrid

Houston adds an athletic big that can run the floor and get up in transition.

24. Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee) – Josh Christopher, G, Arizona State

In full rebuild mode the Rockets select a guard out of Arizona that was limited by injury in his lone college season.

25. New York Knicks (From Los Angeles) – Quentin Grimes, G, Houston

The Clippers made this pick for the Knicks as a result of the trade with the Knicks. New York has a lot of big free agency plans, but Grimes’ 40% shooting from three last year is a nice insurance policy.

26. Denver Nuggets – Nah’Shon Hyland, G, VCU

Denver adds a budding shooter with active hands on the defensive end to play alongside Jamaal Murray when he returns.

27. Brooklyn Nets – Cameron Thomas, G, LSU

The Nets have to find a way to save money and a rookie guard that can play long stretches could be that answer. Thomas shot 88% from the line in college ensuring he is not a liability should he have to fill in at some point due to injuries.

28. Philadelphia 76ers – Jaden Springer, G, Tennessee

The second Tennessee guard drafted in the first round goes to the 76ers. While he did not shoot the lights out, almost anyone is an upgrade over Ben Simmons should they find a trade partner.

29. Brooklyn Nets (From Phoenix) – Day’Ron Sharpe, C, North Carolina

Brooklyn gets another first round pick through the Landry Shamet trade and selects Day’Ron Sharpe through Phoenix. With Blake Griffin a free agent and rumors around DeAndre Jordan ‘s future with the team they get another inexpensive piece.

30. Memphis Grizzlies (From Utah) – Santi Aldama, C, Loyola

Memphis moved back into the first round as the Utah Jazz will select and send the Loyola big man to Ja and company. Adding size was clearly a priority for the Grizzlies front office.

Second Round

31. Washington Wizards (from Milwaukee via Indiana) – Isaiah Todd, F, NBA G League Ignite

32. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Detroit via New York) – Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Villanova

33. Los Angeles Clippers (via Orlando) – Jason Preston, G, Ohio

34. Oklahoma City Thunder – Rokas Jokubaitis, G, Lithuania

35. New Orleans Pelicans (from Cleveland) – Herbert Jones, F, Alabama

36. New York Knicks (from Minnesota via Thunder) – Miles McBride, G, West Virginia

37. Charlotte Hornets (from Toronto via Detroit) – JT Thor, F, Auburn

38. Chicago Bulls (from New Orleans) – Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

39. Sacramento Kings – Neemias Queta, C, Utah State

40. Utah Jazz (from Chicago via New Orleans) – Jared Butler, G, Baylor

41. San Antonio Spurs – Joe Wieskamp, G, Iowa

42. Detroit Pistons (from Charlotte) – Isaiah Livers, F, Michigan

43. Portland Trail Blazers (from Washington via New Orleans) – Greg Brown, F, Texas

44. Brooklyn Nets (from Indiana) – Kessler Edwards, F, Pepperdine

45. Boston Celtics – Juhann Begarin, G, France

46. Toronto Raptors (from Memphis) – Dalano Banton, G, Nebraska

47. Toronto Raptors (from Golden State) – David Johnson , G, Louisville

48. Atlanta Hawks (from Miami) – Sharife Cooper, G, Auburn

49. Brooklyn Nets (from Atlanta) – Marcus Zegarowski, G, Creighton

50. Philadelphia 76ers (from New York) – Filip Petrusev, C, Serbia

51. Los Angeles Clippers (from Portland) – Brandon Boston, F, Kentucky

52. Detroit Pistons (from LA Lakers via Memphis and New Orleans) – Luka Garza, C, Iowa

53. Philadelphia 76ers (from Dallas via New Orleans) – Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky

54. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana) – Sandro Mamukelashvili, C, Seton Hall

55. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver) – Aaron Wiggins, G, Maryland

56. Charlotte Hornets (from LA Clippers) – Scottie Lewis, G, Florida

57. Detroit Pistons (from Brooklyn via Charlotte) – Balsa Koprivica, C, Florida State

58. New York Knicks (from Philadelphia) – Jericho Sims, F, Texas

59. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix) – RaiQuan Gray, F, Florida State

60. Milwaukee Bucks (from Utah via Indiana) – Georgios Kalaitzakis, G, Greece

Chris Crouse & Zach Ruff Contributed to this Post

