Baltimore, MD

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Joins Officials At Port Of Baltimore To Promote Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

By Paul Gessler
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFv3W_0bCBFDfl00

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg toured the Seagirt and Dundalk Marine Terminals Thursday, two of the Port of Baltimore’s six public terminals to build support for a more than half a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

Buttigieg, alongside Governor Larry Hogan and Mayor Brandon Scott, had his first trip to the port.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to transform our infrastructure,” Buttigieg said.

The Senate Wednesday voted to begin debate on a $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“The port of Baltimore stands to be one of the great beneficiaries of this great federal infrastructure package,” Hogan said.

Buttigieg said critics should consider investments other countries are making.

“Nothing happens in isolation,” Buttigieg said. “What goes on at this port impacts people who live a thousand miles away from any coast.”

No U.S. Port handles more farm and construction equipment or cars. It’s also one of the few east coast ports with a 50-foot channel, attracting some of the largest container ships in the world.”

“Our city, our state is ready for this infrastructure package to benefit not just business, but people,” Mayor Scott said.

The bill would dedicate 17 billion dollars for ports.

“This bill is going to create more good jobs for Americans,” said Senator Ben Cardin.

A recent CBS News poll shows a majority of Americans support the bipartisan infrastructure plan with overwhelming support for specific elements of both plans.

“We are all united in our shared commitment to bipartisan action,” Hogan said.

Officials say the bill would help fix or improve many of Maryland’s nearly 300 bridges and more than two thousand miles of highway in poor condition.

