Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Detroit Pistons grab Cade Cunningham at No. 1 in NBA draft

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awzcH_0bCB7goz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoEt4_0bCB7goz00

Cade Cunningham sure looked like the No. 1 overall draft pick all year at Oklahoma State with his fluid game, scoring ability and passing — all in a 6-foot-8 frame.

So it was no surprise the Detroit Pistons would grab the freshman All-American with the top pick as they did to open the draft Thursday night in New York. And it was the start of multiple teams spending high picks on playmakers with size, including Florida State forward Scottie Barnes and Australian teenager Josh Giddey climbing a bit higher than expected as top-six picks.

It comes at a time when the game has evolved to a more position-free flow, making players like Cunningham, Barnes and Giddey more valuable than ever with their ability to roam all over the court.

Cunningham had been widely expected to be the first name called in New York, though Pistons general manager Troy Weaver wouldn’t reveal plans earlier this week and said the team would look at every scenario, including trades. In the end, Detroit stuck with the 19-year-old mentioned as a potential top pick before ever stepping foot on the Oklahoma State campus.

The point guard from Arlington, Texas, lived up to expectations to become a first-team Associated Press All-American. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists with a game that allowed him to hit from 3-point range, score off the dribble or find teammates out of traps.

“It’s still pretty surreal to me,” Cunningham said. “I know how much responsibility comes with being the No. 1 pick. I know how much responsibility a city will put on the guy that they take No. 1. I’m more than excited to take on those tasks and try to deliver to the city of Detroit.”

Barnes had risen mock drafts but offered the first surprise by going to Toronto with the No. 4 pick ahead of Gonzaga freshman point guard Jalen Suggs. Barnes is a long-armed 6-8 forward who ran the Seminoles' offense and has the capability to be an elite defender with his length and ability to chase smaller ball handlers on the perimeter.

That's why Barnes felt he could “fit right in doing different things” with the Raptors.

“A lot of what we like is his versatility," Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. "He’ll rebound it, he can guard, he can switch and guard multiple positions and he’s big enough to guard bigs down inside. He’s big enough to rebound with bigs. And we like to get out and go with the guys who are grabbing the rebound a lot.”

Two picks later, Oklahoma City grabbed Giddey, who was considered a potential lottery pick as a 6-8 floor leader known for his passing touch. He had played in Australia's National Basketball League with an all-around game (10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists) and has been part of the NBA Academy program designed to develop elite international prospects.

“It was really something I wanted to be a part of and kind of start from the bottom and move our way up in the league," Giddey said. “It's a great young team and I can't wait to get down there and get started.”

The draft included numerous trades, including one set to send All-Star Russell Westbrook from Washington to the Los Angeles Lakers in the biggest move of the night.

The draft started with Cunningham, who attended the draft wearing a dark suit, shirt and tie with sparkles on his collars and cuffs. When the pick was announced, Cunningham kissed 2-year-old daughter Riley, sitting on his lap, then hugged family members and took the stage alongside NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to don a blue Pistons hat.

Houston followed at No. 2 by grabbing preps-to-pros teenager Jalen Green, who bypassed college basketball to play in the G League. The 6-foot-6 Green averaged 17.9 points on 46% shooting 15 games, showing off high-flying dunks, a willingness to attack the rim and a promising shooting touch.

Next up was Southern California freshman big man Evan Mobley, who went to Cleveland at No. 3. Suggs and G League forward Jonathan Kuminga were the other players considered to be in the draft's top tier, with Suggs going fifth to Orlando and Kuminga seventh to Golden State.

Michigan forward Franz Wagner (to Orlando), point guard Davion Mitchell (Sacramento) of NCAA champion Baylor and Stanford forward Ziaire Williams (New Orleans) rounded out the top 10. And by the midway point, Gonzaga (Suggs and forward Corey Kispert) and Tennessee (guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer) were the only two schools to produce multiple first-round picks.

The second round included three AP first-team All-Americans in Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (No. 38 pick by Chicago), Baylor point guard Jared Butler (No. 40 by New Orleans), and Iowa high-scoring big man Luka Garza (No. 52 by Detroit) after he was named AP national player of the year.

There also was a tribute to Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke, who died after an April car accident after declaring for the draft. Silver announced Clarke as an honorary draft pick midway through the first round, bringing Clarke's mother, sister and brother to the stage.

———

AP freelancer Ian Harrison in Toronto contributed to this report.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

———

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

359K+
Followers
93K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Oklahoma State#The Detroit Pistons#Australian#Cunningham Barnes#Pistons General#Gonzaga#Seminoles#Raptors#Nba Academy#The Los Angeles Lakers#The G League#Baylor#Stanford#Ap#All Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBACanis Hoopus

2021 NBA Draft Winners and Losers

Draft day in the NBA is always my favorite day of the year. It generates hope and a sense of optimism previously forgotten among the downtrodden fanbases. The constant ineptitude of management is often the sin that rewards the same beleaguered franchises the top picks every season. However, through the incompetence and pious vanity of front offices, we have our hope renewed. Cementing the winners and losers of draft night before any of these players set foot on an NBA floor is a preposterous exercise on the surface. However, as an appreciator of overreactions and a devotee of my own evaluations, highlighting the winners and losers of the 2021 NBA Draft felt appropriate.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Should Olynyk or Stewart be in the starting lineup?

The Detroit Pistons have made some key additions this offseason, including forward/center Kelly Olynyk, who signed for 3 years/$37 million the first day of free agency. I think Olynyk was a great signing for a number of reasons, namely that he can spread the floor, provides an additional scoring option and is on a low-cost contract whose third year is not guaranteed.
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: 3 player comparisons for Scottie Barnes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Scottie Barnes (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors once again zigged when everyone thought they would zag, as they selected Florida State sensation Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. As a result, the expected No. 4, Gonzaga point guard, Jalen Suggs, was sent to the Orlando Magic with the No. 5 pick.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Ready To Take Minimum Contract To Join The Lakers

Victor Oladipo has been struggling over the last few seasons in the NBA. At one point, Oladipo seemed destined for superstardom in the NBA. But after one injury, Oladipo has struggled to replicate his earlier form. Since his injury, Oladipo has gone from the Pacers, the Rockets, and the Miami Heat. But a season-ending injury with the Heat ruled him out as a potential option to come back next season. With doubts over Oladipo's future, the market for him is quite small so far. Oladipo doesn't have a lot of options in this free agency period. And it appears he is ready to take some drastic measures in order to get himself a team to play for next season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Vince Carter Says Toronto Raptors Had A 'Muggsy Bogues' Rule: "When You Dribble The Ball And You Don't See Muggsy Bogues, You Probably Should Pick It Up Because He's Behind You And About To Steal It"

Vince Carter's time in Toronto is remembered in a myriad of different ways. But one of the players he got to play with during his time there with was Muggsy Bogues. Bogues is one of the most fondly remembered players in NBA history. At a diminutive 5'3, Bogues is one of the smallest players in NBA history. But despite his size, Bogues was able to find success in the NBA as a point guard.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: The NBA finally saw the truth about Andre Drummond after all

Andre Drummond has officially succumbed to his empty stats. Say what you want about his rebounds per game stat, but the NBA has finally said: “enough is enough”; Andre Drummond, you are not a starter. The Cavs got lambasted for buying out Drummond, despite the fact that Drummond pushed for the trade and despite the fact that no one wanted to trade for him. Drummond. So they deactivated him. After no trades developed, Drummond was bought out, went to the Lakers, and tanked.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Damian Lillard’s No. 1 Trade Preference

Earlier this offseason, rumors about Damian Lillard potentially leaving the Portland Trail Blazers spread like wildfire around the NBA. The star point guard did his best to shoot down any speculation, but a few whispers about his impending departure continue to move around league circles. The latest rumor comes courtesy...
NBAYardbarker

Kyle Kuzma changes his GOAT pick after Lakers traded him

Kyle Kuzma was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers this week as part of a deal that will land Russell Westbrook in L.A. Now that Kuzma is moving on, his three-year partnership with LeBron James has concluded. The pair has had an interesting relationship, to say the least. They have had some pretty brutal public exchanges, leading to speculation that they don’t like each other too much.
Kansas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Kansas leaving the Big 12? KU to new conference reportedly picking up steam

It’s looking more like Kansas could be the next program to leave the Big 12. Mike Vernon appeared on 610 AM in Kansas City to discuss conference realignment, particularly how it relates to Kansas. Vernon shared, that from what he is hearing, KU moving to the Big Ten is starting to look more likely compared to as recently as 24 hours ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy