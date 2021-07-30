Soirée Presents: Meet Your Financial Planner 2021

Feeling secure and having the knowledge to know how to manage your financial wellbeing is important for people to feel confident in their finances. Without this confidence or knowledge, people experience the negative impact that having poor financial wellbeing can have on their lives. The Covid-19 pandemic has only further aggravated this stress. I talk to Morrinson Wealth Wellbeing, a specialist Financial Wellbeing provider, about how financial wellbeing has been affected by the pandemic, the connection between financial wellbeing and diversity/inclusion, and how looking after our financial wellbeing can help maintain our mental health.