Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Soirée Presents: Meet Your Financial Planner 2021

By Little Rock Soirée Staff
littlerocksoiree.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many of the dreams and life goals for yourself and your family, managing your finances is key to achieving them. And while handling your personal finances is ultimately your responsibility, you don’t have to do it alone. A qualified financial planner, such as a certified financial planner (CFP) licensee, can help make the most of your resources, navigating the barriers that inevitably arise in every stage of life.

www.littlerocksoiree.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Financial Planner#Lpl Financial#Financial Consultant#Cfp#Soir E#The Cfp Board#Bass Bell#Clientfirst Wealth#Ipsen Advisor#Fenner Smith Inc#Rownd Asset Management#Simmons Trust#Ubs Financial Services#Wells Fargo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Heber Springs, ARCleburne County Sun-Times

Financial Focus: Are trust services right for you?

If you’re extremely busy with your career and family and you’ve accumulated a fair amount of assets, you might be concerned about a variety of issues related to financial management and legacy planning. Specifically, you might think you don’t have the time or expertise to deal with these matters effectively. If this is the case, you might want to consider using a trust company.
EducationThrive Global

Looking After Your Financial Wellbeing

Feeling secure and having the knowledge to know how to manage your financial wellbeing is important for people to feel confident in their finances. Without this confidence or knowledge, people experience the negative impact that having poor financial wellbeing can have on their lives. The Covid-19 pandemic has only further aggravated this stress. I talk to Morrinson Wealth Wellbeing, a specialist Financial Wellbeing provider, about how financial wellbeing has been affected by the pandemic, the connection between financial wellbeing and diversity/inclusion, and how looking after our financial wellbeing can help maintain our mental health.
Businessbizjournals

Alejandro Carrasquel, CFP®

IBERIABANK First Horizon welcomes Alejandro Carrasquel CFP® to Central Florida’s private banking team as vice president and senior financial advisor. Carrasquel will help clients reach their financial goals and meet their wealth management needs by providing holistic advice and financial planning services. Carrasquel is an accomplished advisor with more than 20 years of experience in wealth management and investment services at companies such as Ameriprise Financial and BBVA Investment Services. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ who holds series 7, 66, life, health and variable insurance licenses in Florida. A graduate of Rollins College, in Winter Park, Carrasquel earned his bachelor of science in International Business and is fluent in both Spanish and English.
Personal Financesjpl.org

Grow Your Financial Future with Investing

Most of us know how important it is to prepare for our financial future, but where to begin? One way is with investments in stocks, bonds and mutual funds. Want to know more but not sure how to start? The library has resources to help!. Whether you’re a novice, know...
Credits & Loansmadison

What 6 Financial Planners Wish They’d Known About Credit Cards

As a boy, Travis Tracy watched his mom struggle with credit card debt. Consequently, he avoided credit cards until age 23. John Bovard, Ron Strobel, and Marcus Blanchard grew up hearing horror stories about credit card debt and so they steered clear as young adults. Marguerita Cheng says she was initially afraid of credit since her father warned her early on about the risks of interest and fees. And Justin Green wasn’t taught much of anything about credit cards, so he didn’t use one until he was 22.
Personal Financetmj4.com

Finding Comfort in Your Financial Advisor

When you’re looking for a financial advisor, it’s important to find someone who you’re comfortable with. Having honest conversations will lead to making more informed financial and personal decisions. Joining us today is Josh Muche from Modern Woodmen, and he shares that this is his favorite part of the job!
Lansing, MIWLNS

Money Monday: How to hire a financial planner

LANSING Mich. (WLNS) – Hiring a financial planner is an important step in managing your portfolio, but it can be confusing. 6 News is here for you with financial advisor Stephen Schiestel to break it all down. “When hiring a financial advisor, most of us will first turn to the...
Relationship Advicefa-mag.com

Gray Divorce: What Financial Planners Should Know

Getting a divorce later in life can really put a crimp in your client’s retirement plans. All of the sudden, your client’s net worth may be cut in half. And no matter what the original number was, half of what your client expected to have in retirement is not as good as the whole.
Personal FinanceTullahoma News

Rowe earns certified financial planner designation

Jay Rowe, financial advisor with Ascend Retirement and Investment Services, has earned his Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation. The CFP® mark is recognized as the highest standard in personal financial planning. Advisors who earn the CFP have met the rigorous requirements of the CFP Board and set the standard for responsible and ethical financial planning.
Economytmj4.com

Meeting the Unique Financial Needs of Women

Today, women are working more, earning more, and making more financial decisions. Joining us today is Sara Karweick from Modern Woodmen, and she will discuss how she helps women feel more comfortable and confident in making financial decisions. Modern Woodmen is giving away a $50 spa gift card to a...
Holdrege, NEfoxnebraska.com

Financial Planner: misconceptions about social security

HOLDREGE, Neb. — A subject that's a little more complicated than people might think: social security. Financial Planner Tim Moomey joined us to talk about various components in the social security world. Moomey said there are a lot of ideas and misconceptions about social security. 1.You have to be old...

Comments / 0

Community Policy