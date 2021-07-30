Man shot during suspected road rage incident in northwest Fresno, police say

A man has been hospitalized after a suspected road rage shooting in northwest Fresno Thursday afternoon.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 3:15 pm near Golden State and Herndon.

Witnesses told police that after exchanging words, two men got out of their cars. Someone in the suspect's vehicle shot multiple times at the victim.

The car the shooter was in then drove away from the scene. The victim drove south on Golden State and eventually pulled over to ask for help.

Authorities are still working to communicate with the man shot due to a language barrier. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known.

There is no suspect description at this time.