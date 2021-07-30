1 dead, 5 stung multiple times after bees from 100-pound hive swarm

A man is dead after bees swarmed him and five others in Marana, northwest of Tucson, on Thursday afternoon.

Northwest Fire crews were called to Thomas Arron Drive and Moore Road for a swarm of bees coming from a 100-pound hive, officials said.

Three people were stung multiple times and were transported to the hospital for evaluation, according to the fire department.

Three firefighters were also stung multiple times while on the scene. One is believed to have been stung nearly 60 times, officials said. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

This story is still developing, please check back later for updates.

