VNUE to Acquire StageIt to Expand Set.fm Offerings

VNUE, a small technology company traded on the OTC markets, is acquiring livestreaming platform StageIt, it was announced Thursday (July 29). Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and it's not clear how VNUE is going to finance the acquisition. A recent prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that VNUE only had $57,000 on its balance sheet at the end of March, but it also noted CEO Zach Bair has lined up a number of purchase agreements worth as much as $9 million for institutional investors to buy up shares of VNUE traded on the OTC market, often referred to as the pink sheets.