What you need to know about local colleges' COVID-19 safety guidelines

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
Sisters Sally, left, and MaryWynn Brandon enter the science building Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, on their way to class during Brenau University's first day of classes for the Fall semester. - photo by Scott Rogers

Before college classes begin, here is what you need to know about the COVID-19 safety guidelines for Brenau, Piedmont, and the University of North Georgia.

Will masks be required?

UNG and Brenau will not require masks but strongly encourage mask-wearing for individuals who are not vaccinated.

Piedmont University will require masks for all students, staff and visitors while on campus. Masks will be provided by the college.

Will students and staff be required to be vaccinated?

Vaccinations will not be required at UNG or Piedmont. Brenau University did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

What are the quarantine protocols for those exposed to COVID-19?

At UNG, vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated and have no symptoms, said Sylvia Carson, UNG executive director for communications, in an email. A person must then submit a Return to Campus Request form before being exempt from quarantine, according to UNG’s guidelines. Individuals who have not been vaccinated will be required to quarantine for 7 to 10 days. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms “should not come to campus,” the guidelines state, and should report symptoms and exposure using the university’s self-reporting form and wait for guidance from the Dean of Students.

At Brenau, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine if they have no symptoms. They must self-monitor for symptoms for seven days and remain off campus or in their current housing location until Health Services completes a negative antigen test. Unvaccinated individuals are required to quarantine for an indefinite period until cleared by the COVID team or assigned to an isolation space if living on campus.

Piedmont did not respond by deadline to a request for comment on its quarantine guidelines regarding vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

What mitigation practices will be used?

UNG will not require social distancing, though unvaccinated individuals “are strongly encouraged to continue socially distancing from others when possible,” according to its guidelines. Other mitigation practices, such as sanitization, cleaning and hand washing, will be employed with guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Brenau will implement social distancing “when possible,” according to its FAQ page. The campus has three levels of cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Faculty and staff will wipe down frequently touched surfaces after each class, and each evening custodial staff will clean classrooms and high-traffic areas. If a COVID-19 case is confirmed, the area will be deep cleaned.

Piedmont will require social distancing, and classrooms will be reconfigured accordingly. Facilities staff will employ enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols for common areas and high-touch surfaces. Additionally, the daily health screening will be reinstated on Aug.1 and completed through the Piedmont app each day.

What are the contact tracing protocols?

UNG will report any positive cases to the Georgia Department of Public Health, follow its contact tracing guidelines and update its website with the number of confirmed cases.

At Brenau, students or staff who test positive, become symptomatic or come into close contact with a confirmed case are instructed to notify school officials via email. Second-degree contacts, such as classmates, will receive a courtesy email from officials but are not required to quarantine or isolate. The area will be closed and decontaminated.

Piedmont did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its campus-wide contact tracing protocols, though its website says that students who are symptomatic should report their symptoms through the website and will be treated according to the Student Health Response Protocol.

