Carlin Isles helps United States men's rugby sevens team finish sixth at Tokyo Olympics

Canton Repository
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe question will always be what could have been. The results will show a program that made strides in the last four years. The United States men's rugby sevens team — featuring Jackson High School graduate Carlin Isles — wrapped up the Tokyo Olympics in sixth place. The U.S. defeated Canada 21-14 in the fifth-place semifinal before falling to South Africa 28-7 in the fifth-place match. Fiji won the gold medal, defeating New Zealand.

