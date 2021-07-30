Prep baseball: Centerville seniors leave their legacy, fall to Van Meter in 2A state final

CARROLL — The sting of losing the 2A state title to the Van Meter Bulldogs was still fresh in the mind of Big Reds' head coach Ryan Hodges, but he made it clear that the 2020-21 senior class for the Centerville Big Reds left an unprecedented legacy for future generations to strive toward.

The Big Reds entered Thursday's 2A state final after a thrilling, eight-inning walk-off in the 2A state semifinals over Camanche on Wednesday, setting the stage for the Bulldogs and Big Reds to battle it out for the 2A title. But after building an early 2-0 advantage, the Big Reds surrendered the lead and gave the Bulldogs' a 10-2 win, clinching their third-straight state title.

"This senior group, I already told them I don't know how many little kids I had when I was walking through today after the lineup exchange telling me how they were excited to be Big Reds and as a coach you realize that's because of these players," Hodges said. "It's because of the tradition they built and Centerville baseball, obviously Bill Huisman built something really special and we've continued it."

"This group of seniors have done something that no other Big Red baseball team has done."

The string of post-season appearances and state title success over the last five years has been led by the collection of seniors who will be missed throughout the Big Reds' lineup next season. The list includes Merrick Mathews, Brady Kauzlarich, Otis Williams, Korey Shondel, Kellen Johnson, Myles Clawson, Hunter Gottman, Mason Bauman, and Gage Ritz.

The group of seniors who've become household names for Centerville fans will leave behind a legacy of winning for future rosters to work toward matching. That's the Centerville-way.

"These seniors, we had a heck of a career. We were here four times out of five years and we were in three semifinal games and won a state championship," Mathews said. "We've won every game up here and lost every game up here. It was a crazy career."

Mathews took the bump for the Big Reds on Thursday and gave the Big Reds a chance to take control and possibly win. The senior threw 5.2 innings, gave up 12 hits, allowed nine runs and struck out three batters in his final game as a Big Red. But to even get the Big Reds to the 2A title game, Mathews went 3-4 at the plate in the 2A state semifinal with three RBIs, including his walk-off double in to give the Big Reds their 12-11 win. Like Mathews, Shondel left his legacy as a productive hitter for the Big Reds in his final state tournament run. Shondel went 6-10 with three RBIs in the Big Reds' time in Carroll. Rounding out the big senior bats for the Big Reds was Kauzlarich, who ended his Big Reds career with five hits, six runs scored and two RBI in his final state tournament.

"I wouldn't change anything," Mathews said through tears. "All these guys are my best friends and it was a heck of a career here."

Centerville's fortunes would be changed after the Bulldogs jumped on them for six runs in the sixth inning and blew the game open to a 10-2 advantage. Van Meter batted through its order and used a three-run single and a two-run single in the inning to grab its big lead.

Hodges said losing the state championship will never be a good feeling, but said his group showed grit and an unrivaled toughness not just in Carroll, but during their whole season. That determination to continue to make it back to state drove the seniors of this year's team, and Hodges expects the younger roster members to learn from their legacy and continue to build on it.

"We've got some young guys who maybe didn't contribute that much this year who are going to have to step up. But that's the one good thing about the tradition we have of Centerville baseball is that we're not just gonna fold, we're gonna reload and refocus."

PREP BASEBALL

Class 2A State Finals

Van Meter 10, Centerville 2

Centerville 200 000 0 — 2 4 2

Van Meter 100 036 x — 10 14 1

Centerville battery — Merrick Mathews (L, 6-5) (5 2/3IP, 12H, 9R, 5ER, 3K, BB, HBP) and Brody Tuttle (1/3IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 2K, 3BB), Kade Mosley catching.

2B — Tuttle.

Hits — Myles Clawson 1-3, Mosley 1-3, Korey Shondel 1-3, Tuttle 1-3.

RBI — Tuttle 2.

Runs — Brady Kauzlarich, Otis Williams.

Van Meter battery — Jack Pettit (W, 4-1) (7IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 2K, 3BB), Ben Gilliland catching.

2B — Carter Durflinger, Pettit.

HR — Ike Speltz.

Hits — Pettit 4-4, Austin Baumhover 2-3, Ganon Archer 2-4, Durflinger 2-4, Alex Jones 1-2, Zach Pleggenhuhle 1-3, Speltz 1-3, Jacob Blomgren 1-4.

RBI — Pettit 4, Blomgren 3, Archer, Speltz.

Runs — Chris Schreck 2, Speltz 2, Baumhover, Blomgren, Durflinger, Pleggenhuhle, Dalten Van Pelt, Luke Wilcox.

Class 2A State Semifinals

Van Meter 10, Centerville 2

Camanche 311 230 10 — 11 11 2

Centerville 201 033 21 — 12 22 6

Camanche battery — Zach Erwin (5IP, 13H, 7R, 5ER, 8K, BB), Mike Delzell (L, 4-2) (2 2/3IP, 7H, 5R, 5ER, 3K, 2BB, HBP) and Mason Byrns (H), Byrns and Kaiden Jenkins catching.

2B — Tucker Dickherber.

Hits — Logan Shaw 3-5, Dickherber 2-4, Kyle DeWeerdt 2-6, Delzell 1-3, Erwin 1-3, Jenkins 1-3, Mason Duritza 1-5.

RBI — DeWeerdt 2, Duritza, Erwin.

Runs — Dickherber 3, Delzell 2, Schultz 2, Morgan Butt, DeWeerdt, Ethan Schultz, Shaw.

Centerville battery — Brady Kauzlarich (2 2/3IP, 3H, 5R, ER, 5K, 3BB, 2HBP) and Otis Williams (W, 2-1) (5 1/3IP, 8H, 6R, 4ER, 5K, 2BB, HBP), Kade Mosley catching.

2B — Merrick Mathews.

HR — Kauzlarich.

Hits — Mathews 5-6, Kauzlarich 4-5, Korey Shondel 4-5, Myles Clawson 2-4, Mosley 2-5, Williams 2-5, Sabin Esaias 1-3, Kellen Johnson 1-4, Brody Tuttle 1-5.

RBI — Mathews 3, Shondel 3, Clawson 2, Kauzlarich 2, Johnson.

Runs — Kauzlarich 4, Mathews 3, Mason Bauman, Esaias, Mosley, Shondel, Williams.