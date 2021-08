(Eagan, MN) -- Mike Zimmer is not happy with how some players on the Minnesota Vikings are approaching COVID-19. Rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID, forcing unvaccinated Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley to be placed on the COVID-19 Reserve list. That left the group with Jake Browning being the only QB available at one point. On Monday, Zimmer said "I just don't understand. I think we could put this thing to bed if we all do this. But it is what it is." Zimmer also said that some of the things his players have read online about COVID are "out there" and expressed concern about Minnesota possibly losing games due to players being out with COVID.