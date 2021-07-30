Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Brazil's Bolsonaro escalates rhetoric over electoral fraud

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tgkln_0bC8x5N400
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a ceremony of signing a decree establishing the Public Integrity System of the Federal government at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro pleaded on Thursday for the adoption of printed ballots that can be counted, alleging that it is necessary to avoid fraud in the country's electronic voting system in next year's election.

"I want elections next year, but clean, democratic and sincere elections," he said in his weekly social media webcast to supporters.

Bolsonaro showed a series of internet video clips as alleged evidence of past fraud, maintaining that democracy was at risk in Brazil.

Critics say that Bolsonaro, like former U.S. President Donald Trump, is sowing election doubts to pave the way for him not to accept defeat in 2022.

With his popularity falling after overseeing the world's second deadliest coronavirus outbreak, opinion polls show he trails former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, though neither of them has officially announced they will run.

Bolsonaro has insisted for months that Brazil should adopt the paper ballot, even though a constitutional amendment changing the electoral system has not gained much traction in Congress.

He advocates a mixed system in which voters submit ballots at electronic urns, which also print out votes that can be counted if the result is challenged.

Brazil's top electoral authority, the TSE, has refuted unfounded allegations by Bolsonaro that there was fraud in the 2014 election, saying electronic voting can be audited well. Even the loser in 2014, Aécio Neves, who was defeated by Lula's candidate Dilma Rousseff in a close election, said it was fair.

The escalation of Bolsonaro's claims of electoral fraud came at a fraught time, just days after a bombshell newspaper report that Brazil's defense minister had issued a threat that the 2022 election would not take place unless printed ballots were used.

The Estado de S. Paulo story said Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, a former army general, had said this to House Speaker Arthur Lira via an interlocutor. Reuters was unable to independently verify the story, which cited anonymous sources.

Both Lira and Braga Netto denied the report.

(This story was corrected to clarify in paragraphs 1 and 7 that Bolsonaro is seeking mixed system, not replacement of electronic)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
187K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dilma Rousseff
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electoral Fraud#Escalation#Social Media Webcast#Tse#Defense#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Country
Brazil
Related
Agriculturewtvbam.com

Bolsonaro’s ‘land grab’ bill passes Brazil’s lower house

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s lower house of Congress passed a land bill on Tuesday that is backed by the country’s powerful farm sector but that environmentalists say will contribute to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. The bill allows squatters on public land to more easily receive deeds to their properties...
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Brazilian justice investigates Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian justice has announced an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro for his regular attacks on the country’s electronic voting system. According to the Supreme Electoral Court on Monday, the right-wing head of state is suspected of abusing his “economic and political power” in order to question the legitimacy of the upcoming presidential elections. Bolsonaro denied the allegations, saying he would not give in to the “intimidation” attempts.
Presidential Electionwcn247.com

Election body targets Bolsonaro after he fails to show fraud

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — After years of attacking Brazil’s voting system as susceptible to fraud, President Jair Bolsonaro has ignored a deadline from the nation’s electoral court to present proof of his claims. And the election authority, in turn, approved opening an investigation of Bolsonaro for his claims. Bolsonaro has alleged that Brazil’s electronic voting system isn’t reliable and makes it impossible to audit results. As such, he has backed a constitutional amendment that would make a printed receipt of each vote visible to the voter before being deposited in a sealed container for subsequent review, if necessary. The electoral court has rebuffed his claims as baseless, saying the system is trustworthy and there are several means of checking results.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Brazil court to probe Bolsonaro for attacks on voting system

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) decided on Monday to open an investigation into far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for his statements claiming there will be fraud in next year's elections. Bolsonaro, who is expected to seek a second term in 2022, has repeatedly said Brazil's electronic...
Presidential Electionmarketresearchtelecast.com

“I will not accept intimidation”: Bolsonaro responds after the electoral Justice decided to investigate him for his attacks on the voting system

A day after the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) of Brazil decided to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro for his attacks against the electronic voting system, the president replied that he will not accept “intimidation.”. “I vowed to give my life for the country. I will not accept intimidation. I will continue...
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Thousands take part in pro-Bolsonaro rallies in Brazil

Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in several cities Sunday to support far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in protest against the country's electronic voting system. Thousands of Brazilians have taken part in protests against his leadership.
Public HealthPosted by
The Intercept

“Worst of Brazil”: Covid-19 Vaccine Corruption Implicates Top Bolsonaro Allies

Brazil’s failure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and promptly purchase vaccines has largely been attributed to ideology — the economic libertarianism and anti-science stances of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. As a steady stream of revelations of multimillion-dollar kickback schemes in vaccine purchases emerges, however, another possible motive is emerging: maximizing profit.
Energy Industrywhbl.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says oil company Petrobras will pay for free LPG

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday evening that state-controlled company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, has 3 billion reais ($575.5 million) to fund free LPG bottles to low-income people that cannot afford them. Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) bottles are used for cooking mainly by low-income...
PoliticsSentinel

Bolsonaro’s Brazil: a dwarf on the international scene – 07/29/2021 – World

At present, there is hardly a Democratic head of government who wishes to meet with Jair Bolsonaro. In the European Union, the Brazilian president is cautiously avoided, because that would not please voters. Even fans of Briton Boris Johnson should not have a very good opinion of Bolsonaro, known abroad mainly for two things: the devastation of the Amazon rainforest and his catastrophic handling of the pandemic, with more than 550,000 Brazilians dead.
Politicskfgo.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro turns to center-right senator for political survival

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has asked Senator Ciro Nogueira to be his chief of staff to shore up support in Congress in the face of falling popularity and growing outrage over his handling of the world’s second-deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. Nogueira, a leader of the center-right Progressives...
IndiaUS News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Shuffles Cabinet, Recreates Labor Ministry

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appointed center-right Senator Ciro Nogueira as his chief of staff on Wednesday to shore up waning political support in Congress, and recreated the labor ministry to deal with record unemployment. Nogueira, a leader of the Progressives Party (PP) to which lower house speaker...
Religionmarketresearchtelecast.com

A candidate of Bolsonaro, heading to the Supreme of Brazil with toga and Bible

Brazil is a secular – and conservative – state where dozens of parliamentarians meet once a week to pray together in a room of Congress, in Brasilia. It was in one of those meetings, two years ago now, where President Jair Bolsonaro made a solemn promise to those present: “I will be able to propose two judges to the Supreme Court, one of them will be terribly evangelical,” the former deputy proclaimed. that right there he emphasized his faith that God placed him in the dome of power.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro says govt working on ministerial shake-up

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said in a radio interview on Wednesday that the government is planning a minor ministerial shake-up, likely to be announced on Monday. Bolsonaro did not provide details on potential changes. Two sources familiar with the matter said that moves are likely to occur...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Apprehension grows in Tunisia as political impasse drags on

TUNIS (Reuters) - President Kais Saied’s delay in announcing a way forward 10 days after he seized executive power is jangling nerves among Tunisians, with friend and foe alike increasingly impatient to see steps towards ending political and economic paralysis. Saied on July 25 dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, froze...

Comments / 0

Community Policy