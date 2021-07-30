Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Rocket Lab successfully launches Space Force’s Monolith satellite payload

By Brittany A. Roston
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQIDG_0bC8VVuv00

Rocket Lab has successfully launched a payload for the US Space Force, the private space company announced today. The mission, which is called “It’s a Little Chile Up Here,” sent a demonstration satellite called Monolith to space for the US government. Unlike the company’s May launch, this one happened without incident.

On July 29, Rocket Lab completed its dedicated mission for the USSF, sending a research and development satellite called Monolith into low Earth orbit. This satellite is designed to deploy a sensor with a mass that comprises a large part of the overall satellite’s mass.

The satellite serves as a demonstration that paves the way for future use of deployable sensors featuring smaller satellite buses. This would be particularly useful for things like weather satellites, cutting costs and overall complexity while shortening the development timeline.

The launch took place using Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket, marking the company’s fourth launch in 2021. The mission took place from a New Zealand launch site around 2 AM ET under the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program, as well as the Rocket Systems Launch Program.

The Electron rocket was used back in mid-May to launch a satellite payload for BlackSky Global, a geospatial intelligence company. Unfortunately, those two satellites were lost after an incident involving Electron’s second stage, which resulted in mission failure.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payload#Space Force#The Us Space Force#Ussf#Rocket Lab#Electron#Blacksky Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseThe Verge

Watch Boeing launch its astronaut capsule to space

Boeing is set to launch its Starliner astronaut capsule to the International Space Station (ISS) as soon as Wednesday, more than a year and a half after its first orbital Starliner test failed to reach the station and returned home earlier than planned. The mission is a test, and there won’t be any humans on board. Originally slated to launch on July 30th, Boeing and NASA have delayed the launch date twice so far, the first delay due to a mishap at the International Space Station and the second due to an issue that Boeing has yet to clarify.
Aerospace & DefenseGovExec.com

The Day the Space Station Lurched

Mission control in Houston first noticed it Thursday morning. The International Space Station was drifting. The station is always moving, of course, in a looping trajectory around Earth. But this, what mission control was seeing in the latest data, was unexpected, and unnerving. On Thursday morning, the space station was suddenly and mysteriously deviating from its course.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Cavalier AFS renamed as U.S. Space Force installation

Cavalier Air Force Station was renamed Cavalier Space Force Station during a ceremony on July 30, 2021. Cavalier Space Force Station, located in Eastern North Dakota, is home to the 10th Space Warning Squadron, a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, located at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. The...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Chinese space firm launches and lands small test rocket

HELSINKI — A Chinese private launch company carried out a first low-altitude vertical takeoff, vertical land test late July. Deep Blue Aerospace fired up the Nebula-M VTVL test stage at a facility at Tongchuan, Shaanxi Province, reaching a height of almost 10 meters before briefly hovering and landing safely, the company announced Aug. 2.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

NASA’s hunt for water on the Moon just got an unexpected Apollo boost

Decades-old images from the Apollo missions have cast new light – or, more accurately, new shadow – on NASA’s hunt for water on the Moon, potentially paving the way to Artemis astronauts being more self-sufficient in a future lunar base. Although the Moon is usually thought of as dry and desolate, patches of water ice are believed to be present at the poles. New research, however, indicates that ice may be even more widespread.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA’s X-59 prototype gets closer to flight

There are currently no supersonic commercial passenger aircraft, and aircraft capable of breaking the sound barrier are banned from doing so over most of the United States. The biggest reason why aircraft aren’t allowed to break the sound barrier is noise created. NASA is working on an experimental aircraft called the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology aircraft and has announced that it is entering a stage of its construction where it more closely resembles an actual aircraft.
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

Russia will drop the space station in 2028 to create its own space

Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos expects the country to abandon its mission to the International Space Station (ISS) by 2028. It hopes to build a new Russian orbital station, according to the decisions of the Science and Technology Council at the time. “The Council has recommended Roscosmos, a state agency Eliminate...
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

NASA has identified the most likely location to find mantle on the surface of the moon

Early in the development of the moon, it was covered in an ocean of magma that covered its entire surface. Over time, that magma cooled and solidified with more dense material sinking to form the mantle layer, with the less dense material floating to the top forming the crust. The moon has been subjected to intense bombardment by asteroids and comets over its lifetime, some of which were able to pierce the crust and blasts pieces of the mantle from the moon’s interior, and scatter them across its surface.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

MaGIXS x-ray spectrometer performed its short flight recently

NASA researchers successfully launched a new x-ray solar imager on a very brief suborbital flight. The x-ray solar imager is called MaGIXS, short for Marshall Grazing Incidence X-ray Spectrometer. The instrument was launched on a suborbital flight via a sounding rocket to gather insights on how and why the sun’s corona is so much hotter than the surface of the star itself.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
MarketRealist

Why SpaceX Peer Rocket Lab Could Explode After VACQ Merger

Space stocks have been volatile in 2021. The high point was Virgin Galactic’s successful space flight. Several space companies are going public in 2021 through a SPAC reverse merger. Rocket Lab is set to merge with Vector Acquisition (VACQ). The company competes with Elon Musk’s privately held SpaceX. Should you buy VACQ stock before the merger date?
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

SpaceX vs. Blue Origin: NASA made a huge intervention in the race

The new space race drama continues. On Friday, Blue Origin officially lost its lunar lander appeal, with the Government Accountability Office rejecting its protests over NASA’s decision to partner with SpaceX for the development of its human landing system. In response, Blue Origin remained firm its argument that there are...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Project Orion: The Atomic Starship That Never Got Off The Ground

The 1950s were a wild time for nuclear technology. In the decade and a half after the dropping of the first atomic bombs on Japan in August 1945, scientists and engineers explored the different ways this technology could be used for less horrific means. Atomic bombs were even studied as an alternative to dynamite in construction, but possibly the most spectacular what-if of this era of atomic possibility is Project Orion, a proposal to use the explosions from actual atomic bombs to generate thrust to send astronauts into orbit and beyond.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Japanese lunar lander company ispace raises $46 million

WASHINGTON — Japanese lunar lander developer ispace raised $46 million in a new funding round Aug. 4 to support future missions to the moon. Tokyo-based ispace said it raised the $46 million Series C round from seven investors, led by Incubate Fund, a Japanese venture capital fund. Incubate Fund had been investing in ispace since its seed round in 2014. With this new round, ispace has raised $195.5 million to date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy