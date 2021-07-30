Want Spring Bulbs for Fall? Pick a Color Palette First

When trying to pick spring bulbs, look to your living space for inspiration. Tell me if this rings a bell: Labor Day is in sight, and you want to plant some spring bulbs in the fall. So, you click on your favorite bulb purveyor’s website and are hit in the kisser with a riot of color—easter-egg-yellow narcissus, Legally Blonde-pink lilies, electric-blue irises and lipstick-red tulips that look like they flew off Angelina Jolie’s lips and into a flower bed. Dazzled, you start adding to cart. Purple? Why not? Blue? Love you. Yellow? Hello! But the next thing you know, spring arrives and your flower bed looks like an erupted bag of Skittles.