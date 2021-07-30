Cancel
Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: mixed triathlon relay, athletics blasts off and more – as it happened

By Barry Glendenning
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSayōnara from me. The Guardian’s American bureau are taking over on a brand, spanking new Day Eight blog which you can follow here. They’re up with the lark in Tokyo, where the triathlon mixed relay is under way. Jess Learmonth is first up for the Brits and is in a lead group of four on her bike after being first out of the water. Each of the four athletes is expected take about 20 minutes to complete their three disciplines and the whole event should be over inside 90 minutes.

Jonny Brownlee
Allyson Felix
Lynna Irby
Matty Lee
Adam Peaty
Katie Ledecky
#Athletics#London Olympics#Triathlon#Say Nara#Guardian#American#Brits#Mixed#Rio Medallist Brownlee#Team Gb#British
Denmark
Belgium
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
India
BBC
