Tokyo 2020 Olympics: mixed triathlon relay, athletics blasts off and more – as it happened

Sayōnara from me. The Guardian’s American bureau are taking over on a brand, spanking new Day Eight blog which you can follow here. They’re up with the lark in Tokyo, where the triathlon mixed relay is under way. Jess Learmonth is first up for the Brits and is in a lead group of four on her bike after being first out of the water. Each of the four athletes is expected take about 20 minutes to complete their three disciplines and the whole event should be over inside 90 minutes.