Real Estate Is Booming in Bozeman, Mont.—or Shall We Say, Boz Angeles
When Dana and Erin Mahoney relocated from Los Angeles to Bozeman, Mont., some 15 years ago, the city, nestled in the Rocky Mountains, didn’t even have a Starbucks. With three daughters under 6 at the time, Ms. Mahoney left her career in corporate real estate—and the long commute that went with it—in search of what she called a more wholesome environment, where the couple’s children could grow up skiing and shoveling snow.www.mansionglobal.com
