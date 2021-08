Although it may seem as if there aren’t as many Italian joints in Las Vegas as in other cities, you’ll be surprised at just how many there really are. Even though most of the resorts have just one or two Italian-themed restaurants, The Venetian and The Grand Canal Shoppes have many more. Among them are Buddy V’s Ristorante (702.607.2355), with family-themed dishes from Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro including Grandma’s Meatballs and My Wife’s Eggplant Parm, and an L-shaped dining room with large windows looking over the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain. Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano (702.414.1222) in The Venetian’s restaurant row features hand-made pasta that is exceptional, while sister restaurant Brera Osteria (702.414.1227) celebrates the idea of the apertivo and, with its St. Mark’s Square location, is a perfect place to stop for a spritz and a snack before indulging in hand-made pasta like gnocchi with arugula pesto or The Vince pizza with mozzarella, burrata, mortadella and orange zest. Across the square is Mercato della Pescheria (702.837.0309), serving up seafood with Italian flair.