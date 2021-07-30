Collierville woman set to honor mother with multi-state bike ride

A Collierville woman is honoring her mother with a more than 200 mile bike ride, which is raising money for cancer research.

“It’s not to be the best, It’s not to be the fastest,” explained Keri Blair, who will bike in September.

She said it’s to raise money for cancer research and honor her mother Darlene, who passed away from stage four lung cancer.

“She obviously was just a rock in our family,” said Blair. “From the time that she was diagnosed until she lost her battle, it was a short six and a half months."

Blair lost her mother when she was 19 and said her mom was the life of the party who loved her family and friends dearly and trusted in her faith.

“When she was diagnosed, you really wouldn’t have known it because she was so resilient in the way that she handled the diagnosis and the treatments.”

Blair is one of 230 Bristol Myers Squibb employees who will ride in the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer event, cycling up to 80 miles a day from Oregon to New Jersey. Funds will be raised for V Foundation for Cancer Research.

She will ride from Kansas City, Missouri to Indianapolis, Indiana.

One of Blair’s biggest cheerleaders is her daughter, who’s learning lessons about resiliency.

“It’s just really showing her that we get over our failures. When we fall down we get back up. When we’re scared we try again and to not really be defeated.”

The biker said that was her mother’s mentality when she was diagnosed.

“She would probably just be shocked that I’m riding my bike across three states in Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer, so she would definitely cheer me on and be right there at the finish line.”

If you wish to contribute, you can click here .