Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knights Landing, CA

‘Every Parent’s Worst Nightmare’: Teen Goes Missing In Sacramento River While Trying To Rescue Younger Brother

By Marlee Ginter
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JD8N2_0bC5LFpC00

KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – A family is pleading for the public’s help in finding a teen who jumped into the Sacramento River to save his little brother.

Wednesday afternoon, the teen, Ahmir Watson, was reportedly swimming on the Sutter County side of the river near Knights Landing and 3rd Beach, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said. A caller reported last seeing Watson when he jumped in to help the younger swimmer in distress get to safety.

Jaques Watson, Ahmir’s father, was surrounded by family Thursday evening. They were all stunned at what happened over the last 24 hours.

“It’s been terrible. Every parent’s worst nightmare,” Jaques Watson said.

Jadin Watson, 15, was still shaken remembering his big brother struggling to help him out of the water.

“I’m sitting there swimming and then I just finally give up and my brother comes and yanks me twice, real hard with muscle. All the muscle he got, he yanks it,” Jadin Watson said.

Neither boy was a strong swimmer.  While Jadin Watson was able to get out—when a friend tried to reach his brother—the current was too much.

“He got to him too late and when he reached out to him, Ahmir went down and took his last breath.” Jadin Watson said.

“This, it ain’t right. It ain’t nice. It hurts so bad,” the boys’ father said. “It’s destroyed my whole family to the core.”

Crews have been scouring the water since Wednesday looking for Ahmir with no luck. A family is now at a loss mourning and desperately asking for help for closure.

“To find his body so we can have a funeral, at least,” Jaques Watson said. “I just want to see his body.

As of Thursday afternoon, authorities say Watson has not yet been located despite boat and aircrews assisting with the search.

“I need help. Anyone, professional divers, volunteers, anyone who can help find my child. Help the police find my child,” Jaques Watson said.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office in the search.  Crews are expected to be back out searching on Friday.

Comments / 7

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knights Landing, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Rescue, CA
County
Yolo County, CA
Sutter County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Sutter County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Society
Yolo County, CA
Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Sutter County, CA
Yolo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento River#Volunteers#Swimming#Accident#Yanks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Relationships
Related
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Was Attacked By Bear Inside Meyers Cabin Before He Shot It

MEYERS (CBS13) – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about a wild Tahoe bear attack. It happened back in June, but the department says there’s been misinformation about it spreading recently on social media. Deputies say a man arrived home to his rental cabin in Meyers and heard something upstairs. He grabbed his gun — which he owns legally — and walked upstairs where the bear confronted him. The animal reportedly stood up on its hind legs and pushed the man to the floor. The man then opened fire as the bear thrashed around the home. The bear eventually got out through a sliding glass door. It was caught and euthanized the next day. The sheriff’s office says this has been a busy bear season because of the drought and a lack of resources.
Rocklin, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Family Of Well-Liked Rocklin Man Found Slain At Home Asking For Public’s Help To Find Killer

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Detectives now believe the man killed in his Rocklin home may have been targeted. Cameron Gabriel was found dead one week ago today. His family says he had no enemies. “That was the kind of guy Cameron was,” said Joseph Headley, Gabriel’s brother-in-law. A family member found 48-year-old Gabriel’s name tag at the crime scene. On it, Gabrial wrote reminders to himself: “Be generous, patient, and diligent.” They also found a fortune from a cookie about love for his family. “That paper…I think that expressed his kind of attitude,” said Headley. It’s the last memory they will have of him, and they say...
Modesto, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run In Modesto; Suspect Still Sought

MODESTO (CBS13) — A search is on the hit-and-run suspect who left a bicyclist dead in Modesto on Monday evening. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of River Road and Ryder Way to investigate a reported collision. At the scene, officers found a bicyclist lying injured in the road. The bicyclist was soon pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. Investigators believe the bicyclist was heading westbound on River Road when someone in a black, early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe ran into him. The vehicle appears to have had black rims and a black aftermarket bumper. No other details about the suspect have been released at this point. The name of the bicyclist killed has also not yet been released. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP at (209) 545-7440.
Turlock, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Delhi Man, 27, Killed In Hit-And-Run On Highway 99 In Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) — The search is on for the driver who hit and killed a man in Turlock early Tuesday morning along Highway 99. California Highway Patrol says the 27-year-old victim was found just before 3 a.m. along the southbound side of the freeway, near West Main Street. The vehicle that struck him had already taken off by the time officers arrived. Officers say the man died at the scene. His name has not been released, but he was a resident of Delhi. No distinguishing details about the suspect and their vehicle have been released at this point. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP at (209) 545-7440.
Amador County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Deputy Likely Saved Motorcyclist’s Life With Tourniquet After Amador County Crash

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A deputy’s quick actions likely saved the life of a motorcyclist involved in a back wreck over the weekend. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, on Sunday, they got a call about a motorcycle crash near the Martell area. The caller reported that the motorcyclist had suffered a very serious leg injury that left him severely bleeding. A deputy got to the scene first. Suspecting that the rider’s artery had been severed, the deputy knew he had to work quickly. Using a tourniquet, the deputy managed to slow the bleeding. Minutes later, medics arrived and took over. The medics say the deputy’s actions likely saved the motorcycle rider’s life. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Woman, 40, Last Seen Near Garcia Bend Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A search is on for a woman who was last seen near Garcia Bend Park in Sacramento over the weekend, authorities say. Sacramento police say the 40-year-old woman was last seen on Saturday and was reported missing on Sunday. Officers have canvassed the area and a sweep of the river in the area of Garcia Bend Park was done, but the woman has not yet been located. Some of her personal property has been found, but police would not go into further detail. Police say they have not found any signs of foul play.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Bear Cub Injured In Tamarack Fire Escapes From Rehabilitation Facility; Search Underway

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Tamarack, the black bear cub injured in the wildfire of the same name, has escaped from the animal rescue where it was being rehabilitated. “Tamarack” the bear cub when he was first brought in to be rehabilitated. (Credit: Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care) The cub was rescued back in June in the Markleeville area. Its paws had suffered significant burns in the wildfire. Wildlife officials took the 6-month-old bear to the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care group to be rehabilitated. However, the group announced on Tuesday that Tamarack had escaped from their facility. Tamarack was apparently able to tunnel under an electric fence, the group says. The cub is believed to be in the area of Black Bart, Heavenly Valley or Sierra Tract. Anyone who sees the cub is urged to contact the wildlife rescue’s hotline at (530) 577-2273.
Folsom, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 49, Found Drowned At Folsom Lake After Child Reported Seeing Her Go Under

GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — Authorities say they discovered that a woman drowned at Folsom Lake over the weekend after a young child was found alone at the park. California State Parks officials say, late Sunday morning, park visitors found a boy who was around 5 to 6-years-old and brought him to the Beals Point entrance station. The boy soon told staff that his guardian had sunk in the water. Rangers and lifeguards then quickly started searching the area the boy’s guardian was last seen in. About an hour later, a California Highway Patrol helicopter spotted a body in the water. First responders found that the person, a 49-year-old woman, was in about 20 feet of water. Lifeguards recovered the woman’s body was and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the South Placer Fire Department. Her name has not been released at this point. The boy has been turned over to his family.
San Joaquin County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Body Of Woman Missing Following Boating Accident Has Been Found

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The body of a woman missing after a boating accident Friday in San Joaquin County has been recovered. Boating units from San Joaquin and Sacramento counties searched the Stockton Deep Water Channel Saturday where she was found late in the evening, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was in a boat when it capsized Friday shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Mandeville Island west of Stockton. The boat was reportedly traveling fast when it struck a large wake and flipped into the air. A male was flown to a local hospital for his injuries and is in stable condition, a Sheriff spokeswoman said.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

‘Tamarack’ Baby Bear Cub Burned In Fire Escapes From Tahoe Wildlife Facility

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A South Lake Tahoe non-profit is asking for the public’s help to find a 6-month-old bear cub that escaped from its enclosure on their property. “Tamarack”, aptly named for the wildlife in which he was rescued, suffered serious burns on his paws and was recovering at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care for the last few weeks. Photos and videos of him burned and bandaged have been shared all over social media as he heals. His story has captivated communities. “I just want to follow him and see him get back into the wild,” said Kim Thornton, who has...
Folsom, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Woman Drowns At Shrinking Folsom Lake, Leaving Young Nephew Alone on Shore

FOLSOM LAKE (CBS13) – A family outing turned tragic at Folsom Lake, after a 49-year-old woman drowned, leaving her little nephew alone on the shore. Strangers were able to help the little boy to safety. The drowning comes as Folsom Lake continues to dry up during the California drought. The lake is currently at 25 percent capacity, an historically low level. The woman drowned in the Beals Point Recreation Area of Folsom Lake, far from the designated swimming area, where the water is all dried up. “That child was found later kind of wandering in the park by some passerby’s, and they guided him...
Citrus Heights, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Citrus Heights Woman Captured on Surveillance Video Before Arson Arrest

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A house fire in Citrus Heights has quickly turned into a criminal case and an arrest. Sacramento Metro Fire Department investigators and Citrus Heights police arrested homeowner Justina Daggett for arson, only hours after the fire at her house was put out. Cellphone video shows the flames shooting out of the Locher Way home at 2:30 a.m Tuesday with firefighters on scene. And neighbor’s surveillance camera video showed Daggett before firefighters arrived, running through a driveway and then in and out of a front yard. Police arrested her for felony arson and using a flammable substance to start the fire...
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Firefighter Steering End Of Fire Truck Slammed Into Building After Crash

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A fire truck crashed with another car en-route to a call, causing the back cab of the truck to crash into a building. The impact injured a firefighter who was steering the back end of the truck at the time. There were terrifying moments Outside Riggs Real Estate in Stockton early Monday morning. Just after 2 a.m., the fire truck hit a car and the tiller on the truck’s trailer — with the tiller driver inside — crashed into the office. “People came out right away to secure the building,” said Theresa Dread with Riggs Real Estate. Four Stockton firefighters were...
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Speeding Driver In Stockton Found With Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills, Gun While Baby In Backseat

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A speeding driver was pulled over on a Stockton highway and was found with hundreds of fentanyl pills, a loaded gun and a two-month-old baby in the backseat, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said. The California Highway Patrol Valley Division said the traffic stop happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday along Highway 99 at Eight Mile Road. The driver was reportedly pulled over for going 91 miles per hour. An officer approached the vehicle and observed a female passenger in the backseat with the baby, the CHP said. The driver reportedly told the officer they were heading back to Bakersfield after a quick trip to Oregon. After noticing multiple criminal indicators, the officer conducted a search of the vehicle which uncovered about 400 fentanyl pills, the gun hidden in a diaper bag, and several other drug-related items. The man was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on various drug- and weapon-related charges.
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Fire Truck On Way To Fire Involved In Crash

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after an early morning crash involving a fire truck in Stockton. The crash happened on Pershing Avenue, near March Lane. Stockton Fire says one of its crews was heading to a fire on Sonoma Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Monday when the truck was involved in a crash with another car. As a result of the crash, the back of the fire truck where a firefighter sits, called the “tiller,” went sailing through a nearby building with a firefighter in it. That firefighter and the driver from the other car were taken to the hospital. None of the other three firefighters in the truck were hurt. Stockton Fire says the injured firefighter is alert and oriented and will be going into surgery soon. The other driver hurt is expected to be OK. Pershing Avenue will remain closed as police investigate.
Sonora, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sonora Man Caught By Police After Allegedly Stealing Bike From Home

SONORA (CBS13) – A Sonora man is under arrest after a video of him allegedly stealing a pricey bike from a home was shared with police who eventually tracked him down. On July 30, 40-year-old Mateusz Sasinski of Sonora was caught on camera walking onto the property of a home on Mono Way and taking a bicycle parked near the entrance, according to a Sonora Police Department statement on Facebook. What Sasinski didn’t know was that surveillance video at the home was recording him allegedly taking the bike, lifting it over the fence of the home, and riding away on it. The day after the homeowner shared the video with Sonora police, an officer recognized Sasinski and conducted an investigation that ultimately led to his arrest. Sonora police urge residents to get surveillance cameras since they’re “a great tool for solving crimes,” they say.
Isleton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Crews Pull Person From Rollover Crash Near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has been rushed to the hospital after being extricated from a rollover crash in the Sacramento River Delta near Isleton early Monday morning. The River Delta Fire District says their crews, along with several other agencies, responded to the area of Terminous Road near Highway 12 around 2:30 a.m. for a reported crash. At the scene, first responders found that a vehicle had rolled over. The vehicle was damaged to the point that crews had to extricate a person from the vehicle. That person was soon pulled out and rushed to a nearby hospital. No details on the person’s condition have been released. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Fire Burns At Vacant Home In Vineyard

VINEYARD (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant home in Vineyard on Monday. The home is on Calvine Road near Elk Grove Florin Road, according to a tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. A Department spokesperson says the home was weakened, so firefighters didn’t enter the home. They were focused on making sure it didn’t spread. Westbound Calvine Road was closed from Frontier Drive to Elk Grove Florin Rd. Firefighters also battled a vegetation fire on 2nd Street in Rio Linda. It was contained at 2.6 acres. The cause is unknown. #MetroFire is also on a vacant #housefire on #CalvineRd near #ElkGroveFlorinRd in #Vineyard. This structure has been multiple times and is weakened. To maintain #Firefighter safety, this is a defensive fire. pic.twitter.com/PLdbpCcFuT — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 2, 2021
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Car Ricochets Into Downtown Sacramento Building After Crash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A car crashed into the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency building in downtown Sacramento early Monday afternoon. The car ended up fully inside the SHRA building. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near 7th and I streets. Sacramento police say two cars were originally involved in the crash. A woman at the scene said her car was struck by a driver who ran a red light – with that other car ending up crashing into the SHRA building. No injuries have been reported, police say.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

‘I Just Want My Baby Back’: Day 3 Of Recovery Efforts For Teen Who Drowned Trying To Save Brother In Sacramento River

KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office turned to underwater robots to find the body of 18-year-old Ahmir Watson, who went missing in the Sacramento River this week while saving his younger brother. “That’s my baby, I just want my baby back,” said his father, Jacques Watson. Watson was broken-hearted, watching and waiting. He says he’s praying the dive teams bring his son’s body to the surface. “You’re powerless over these types of things,” he said. On Wednesday, Ahmir Watson jumped in to help his kid brother, who got caught in the dangerous current near Third Beach and Knight’s Landing along the...

Comments / 7

Community Policy