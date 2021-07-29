‘Every Parent’s Worst Nightmare’: Teen Goes Missing In Sacramento River While Trying To Rescue Younger Brother

KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – A family is pleading for the public’s help in finding a teen who jumped into the Sacramento River to save his little brother.

Wednesday afternoon, the teen, Ahmir Watson, was reportedly swimming on the Sutter County side of the river near Knights Landing and 3rd Beach, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said. A caller reported last seeing Watson when he jumped in to help the younger swimmer in distress get to safety.

Jaques Watson, Ahmir’s father, was surrounded by family Thursday evening. They were all stunned at what happened over the last 24 hours.

“It’s been terrible. Every parent’s worst nightmare,” Jaques Watson said.

Jadin Watson, 15, was still shaken remembering his big brother struggling to help him out of the water.

“I’m sitting there swimming and then I just finally give up and my brother comes and yanks me twice, real hard with muscle. All the muscle he got, he yanks it,” Jadin Watson said.

Neither boy was a strong swimmer. While Jadin Watson was able to get out—when a friend tried to reach his brother—the current was too much.

“He got to him too late and when he reached out to him, Ahmir went down and took his last breath.” Jadin Watson said.

“This, it ain’t right. It ain’t nice. It hurts so bad,” the boys’ father said. “It’s destroyed my whole family to the core.”

Crews have been scouring the water since Wednesday looking for Ahmir with no luck. A family is now at a loss mourning and desperately asking for help for closure.

“To find his body so we can have a funeral, at least,” Jaques Watson said. “I just want to see his body.

As of Thursday afternoon, authorities say Watson has not yet been located despite boat and aircrews assisting with the search.

“I need help. Anyone, professional divers, volunteers, anyone who can help find my child. Help the police find my child,” Jaques Watson said.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office in the search. Crews are expected to be back out searching on Friday.