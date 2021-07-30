California Home With Wellness Focus Set to List for Nearly $24 Million
A newly constructed 13,500-square-foot Los Angeles home that’s surrounded by natural elements is set to list this week for $23.95 million, Mansion Global has learned. Located in Santa Monica, the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom residence was built with wellness in mind. It includes a collection of spa-worthy amenities, such as an a meditation platform surrounded by water, an aromatherapy steam shower, an illuminated Himalayan salt wall and a massage therapy room, according to the listing from Andy Ardila and David Costello from ACT Compass and Cindy Ambuehl from the Cindy Ambuehl Group at Compass.www.mansionglobal.com
