Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

California Home With Wellness Focus Set to List for Nearly $24 Million

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
mansionglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly constructed 13,500-square-foot Los Angeles home that’s surrounded by natural elements is set to list this week for $23.95 million, Mansion Global has learned. Located in Santa Monica, the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom residence was built with wellness in mind. It includes a collection of spa-worthy amenities, such as an a meditation platform surrounded by water, an aromatherapy steam shower, an illuminated Himalayan salt wall and a massage therapy room, according to the listing from Andy Ardila and David Costello from ACT Compass and Cindy Ambuehl from the Cindy Ambuehl Group at Compass.

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosenbergs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Purification#Glass#Mental Health#Mansion Global#Himalayan#Act Compass#The Cindy Ambuehl Group#European#Propertyshark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Meditation
Related
Home & Gardenmansionglobal.com

Home Classrooms Became a Necessity During Covid. Now They’re a Selling Point

Emily Porche swears by one holdover from her family’s life under lockdown: her children’s learning space. Ms. Porche initially designed the room as a virtual classroom for her young daughters, but now it is a favorite hangout. With both girls back in school, the hanging chair is a spot for reading and the hand-built desks are used for cursive-writing practice. Having a kid-approved study area has made school assignments less of a chore for Avery, 8, and Hadley, 5, she says.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Ryan Seacrest Is Now Asking $74.5 Million for His Los Angeles Estate With an Underground Garage

The price of television host Ryan Seacrest’s Los Angeles compound just dropped $10.5 million. Set on 3 acres, the property is now asking $74.5 million, according to the listing with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency. “One of Beverly Hills’ most private and secluded estates,” it includes a 9,000-square-foot main house, two guest houses, a detached fitness center and an underground garage, plus a pool and pool house.
luxuryrealestate.com

Kim Robinson of First Team Sells Modern Waterfront Naples Estate for $6.6 Million

“The seller of this home was a referral and homes at this level are few and far between. I knew this property was one-of-a-kind and my goal was to make sure to get as many eyes on it as possible because once people saw it, they understood how special it is and saw the value in it,” says Kim. “In order to create maximum exposure and maximize the sales price for my client’s home, I presented a robust media proposal consisting of print and digital marketing, a tremendous amount of outreach to agents from LA and Orange County, and a focus on reaching high-net-worth buyers all over the world,” she explains.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

HGTV founder buys One57 condo for $12.7 million

The founder of HGTV won’t need to call the Property Brothers for his new luxury condo on Billionaire’s Row. The former Scripps CEO and chairman Kenneth Lowe and his wife Julia Lowe have purchased a unit in the One57 tower for $12.7 million, according to newly released property records. Gary...
Real EstatePosted by
The Independent

Cryptocurrency billionaire ‘buys $83m California mansion outfitted with two panic rooms’

A “cryptocurrencybillionaire” has ensured they will be safely protected at home - with the purchase of a $83m mansion outfitted with two panic rooms. The purchase of the Pacific Palisades mansion, which marks the second-most-expensive residential sale in California this year, according to real estate website Dirt, also provides the new owner with 20,000 sq ft of space, six bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, and a retractable roof.
Home & GardenPosted by
Architectural Digest

Oprah Winfrey Sells Her 43-Acre Waterfront Estate on Orcas Island for $14 Million

Oprah Winfrey now has one less property in her impressive real estate portfolio. According to Business Journal, the media mogul has sold her sprawling 43-acre waterfront estate on Orcas Island in Washington for $14 million, just three years after buying it. The broker, who represented Winfrey in the sale, told the publication that she decided to sell because “she’s too busy and never going to really use it.”
Dallas, TXaudacy.com

Dallas home listed for nearly $1M has no bedrooms

Even though the housing market was on fire the past few months, realtors have had a difficult time selling a place in North Dallas. The 5,786 sq. ft. property sits on a corner lot in a residential neighborhood near the High Five. On the outside, the house looks decent. It's...
Seattle, WAseattlepi.com

Study: Nearly a third of Seattle homes for sale are listed above $1M

Nearly one-third of the homes for sale in Seattle have a listed asking-price of at least $1 million, according to a new study by an international real estate search portal. The study, done by Point2, examined the number of "luxury homes" for sale in the 30 biggest cities in the U.S. Seattle was ranked number seven on the list, with 28.1% of listings above $1 million. San Francisco claimed the top spot, with 64.1% of listings above $1 million.
Posted by
Dirt

A $95 Million Hamptons Estate Sells for a $700,000 Credit Bid

Embattled educator Chris Whittle has lost his legendary East Hampton estate, Briar Patch, in a foreclosure auction. His former company, Avenues: The World School, a snooty for-profit education system with campuses in the Hamptons, New York City, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Shenzhen, China, was awarded right and title to the property to help satisfy the more than $6 million Whittle owes the school. Whittle borrowed the money from Avenues in 2013, resigned in 2015 and failed to pay the company back; outside of education, he’s still probably best known for Channel One, the former TV news provider for schools.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Norman Jaffe-Designed Waterfront House in Quogue, New York, Lists for $18 Million

A two-parcel, 5-acre waterfront property in Quogue, New York, that offers a Norman Jaffe-designed residence, hit the market Monday for just under $18 million. The modernist beach house, the kind of property for which the late architect Jaffe was best known, has 7,850 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman.
Observer

John Corbett Just Listed His Longtime West Hollywood Home for $1.31 Million

Actor John Corbett is ready to part with his longtime Los Angeles condo. The IRL Aidan Shaw, who confirmed earlier this year that he will be joining his former Sex and the City castmates on the upcoming HBO Max series And Just Like That, has listed his one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the Empire West for sale, with a $1.31 million price tag attached.

Comments / 0

Community Policy