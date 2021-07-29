Bodies Of 5-Year-Old Boy, 7-Year-Old Girl Discovered During Essex Traffic Stop, Police Say

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — The bodies of two deceased children, a five-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, were discovered during a traffic stop in Essex late Wednesday night.

Baltimore County Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane just after 11 p.m. when they found the bodies of two dead children.

A police spokesperson told WJZ police pulled over the car because of “details about the vehicle that patrol officers found suspicious.”

“Tonight, the entire Baltimore County Police Department grieves with the community over the unspeakable deaths of two innocent children,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said. “The investigation into this atrocious crime will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice.”

The children’s bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Sources tell WJZ the two children were found in the trunk of the car and have been dead for quite a long time.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. Baltimore County Police said the relationship between the driver and the children is part of the ongoing investigation.

