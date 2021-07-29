Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex, MD

Bodies Of 5-Year-Old Boy, 7-Year-Old Girl Discovered During Essex Traffic Stop, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1pOs_0bC4fUK400

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — The bodies of two deceased children, a five-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, were discovered during a traffic stop in Essex late Wednesday night.

Baltimore County Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane just after 11 p.m. when they found the bodies of two dead children.

A police spokesperson told WJZ police pulled over the car  because of “details about the vehicle that patrol officers found suspicious.”

“Tonight, the entire Baltimore County Police Department grieves with the community over the unspeakable deaths of two innocent children,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said. “The investigation into this atrocious crime will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice.”

The children’s bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Sources tell WJZ the two children were found in the trunk of the car and have been dead for quite a long time.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. Baltimore County Police said the relationship between the driver and the children is part of the ongoing investigation.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

Comments / 6

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
35K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Essex, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Essex, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Woodlawn, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Police Seek Bruce Lovelace, Missing From Woodlawn Since Last Week

Bruce Lovelace (Courtesy Baltimore County Police Department) WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for a missing man last seen in Woodlawn. Bruce Lovelace was last seen on Samoset Road in Woodlawn as he was leaving for work around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, July 29. Lovelace, 64, typically rides a bike and takes the bus to work in Dundalk, police said. Lovelace is described as 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with partially gray hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a bright orange ballcap, a gray plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or county police at 410-307-2020.
Essex, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

‘I Would Have Taken Both Of Those Kids’: Grandmother Of Children Found Dead In Essex Speaks Out

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — The grandmother of two children found dead in their aunt’s car in Essex last week is speaking out about the heinous crime. She found out about the deaths of her beloved grandchildren on Facebook. “Let me tell you how I found out about these kids’ deaths, through Facebook, she had a GoFund me page,” LaQuata O’Neil said. It’s a nightmare she can’t wake up from. LaQuata O’Neil is the grandmother of seven-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and five-year-old Larry O’Neil, who were discovered decomposing in the trunk of their aunt’s car in Essex last week. Baltimore County police say an officer pulled Nicole...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Search Called Off For 21-Year-Old Man Who Fell Off Sailboat Near Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard and Anne Arundel County Fire suspended their search Wednesday morning for a man who fell off a sailboat near Annapolis Tuesday. The missing man is 21 years old and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt. The captain of another vessel told watchstanders that three people had gone overboard from a sailboat, officials said. Two Coast Guard boats went to the scene. The boat whose captain reported the incident rescued two of the people who had fallen in. Coast Guard officials said they later determined that they had jumped in to rescue the third man but were unable to find him. The Coast Guard was aided in their search by an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Station Atlantic City and partner agencies like the Maryland State Police and Anne Arundel County Police.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Men Shot, Wounded In Separate Incidents In Baltimore On National Night Out

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were shot and wounded in separate incidents in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said. Two of the shootings were within minutes of each other. The first shooting was at about 7:52 p.m. in the 5500 block of O’Donnell Street, where officers found a 32-year-old man wounded. Police in a subsequent release said the gunshot was self-inflicted. Southeast District detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The second shooting was at about 7:54 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Biddle Street, where officers found...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Man Wanted In Killing Of Mother, Cybersecurity Executive Juanita Koilpillai, Extradited Back To Maryland

TRACYS LANDING (WJZ) — The man wanted in the killing of his mother, cybersecurity executive Juanita Koilpillai, has been extradited back to Maryland, Anne Arundel County police said Wednesday. Andrew Beavers, who was arrested in Loudoun County, Virginia, waived extradition back to Anne Arundel County. Anne Arundel County officers took custody of him on Wednesday and transported him to Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail. Koilpillai was the founder and CEO of Waverley Labs, a digital risk management company. On July 25, police found the 58-year-old’s body outside her home in the 6300 block of Genoa Road. An autopsy determined she was stabbed to death. Police said Beavers took her vehicle and drove into Virginia, where he was arrested this week. Police said both his and his mother’s DNA were found on the suspected murder weapon. Police credited tips with helping them in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the police tip line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Essex, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Prayer Vigil To Be Held Monday For Two Children Found Dead In Car Trunk In Essex

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A prayer vigil will be held Monday for the two children found dead in the trunk of a car in Essex late Wednesday night. The vigil will be at 7 p.m. at the Essex Park and Ride, 22 Eastern Blvd. Del. Ric Metzgar, who represents the area and is the vigil’s organizer, said in a statement he hopes the vigil brings healing to the community. He said all are welcome to attend. Joshlyn Johnson, 7, and her brother Larry O’Neal, 5, were found dead in the trunk of a car after Baltimore County Police pulled over the driver, Nicole...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Police Seek Location Of Monday Afternoon Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for leads on the scene of a nonfatal shooting Monday. At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. They found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in his left bicep. Police said his wounds are non-life-threatening. Northern District detectives are working to determine where in the city the shooting occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Essex, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Essex Community Holds Vigil For Children Found Dead In Aunt’s Trunk

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) —  A community came together to mourn an unthinkable tragedy. “It’s heartbreaking,” said Kelly Hefner, who lives in Essex. A prayer vigil was held in Essex to remember the lives of 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson, and her 5-year-old brother, Larry O’Neal after their decomposing bodies were found in their aunt’s car during a traffic stop. HAPPENING NOW: A community prayer vigil for the two young children found dead in their aunt’s car last week during a traffic stop in Essex set to begin shortly. @wjz pic.twitter.com/1mddlQq9Np — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) August 2, 2021 “I’m at a loss for words for what has...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead In Vacant East Baltimore Home Ruled Homicide, Another Man Dead After West Baltimore Shooting Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said Monday a questionable death in east Baltimore last week has been ruled a homicide. Officers reported to a vacant home on the 2000 block of Kennedy Avenue, where they found the body of a 38-year-old man. Police said the Medical Examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide. Homicide detectives assumed control over the investigation and urge anyone with information to contact investigators at (410)-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Baltimore Police said another man died from his injuries after a Friday night shooting in west Baltimore. Officers responded at 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of Presstman Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found the victim, identified as 33-year-old Corey Jermaine Drake, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at the 1-866-7LOCK-UP.    
Rosedale, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Car Strikes Ambulance On Baltimore Beltway In Rosedale

ROSEDALE (WJZ) — A car struck a Baltimore County ambulance on the inner loop of Interstate 695 during the Monday evening rush hour, tying up traffic in the Rosedale area. The incident happened just after 4 p.m. A refrigerator appeared to be on the road by the ambulance and passenger vehicle. Police later said the accident happened when the car swerved to avoid striking the object, leading to the crash. The ambulance was not transporting patients at the time. Several other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. Passengers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. ALERT: Baltimore County; Crash I-695 Inner Loop at Exit 35 (US 40); 3 right lanes closed. #MDTraffic #MDOTnews soc — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 2, 2021
Ocean City, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Says Incident In Which Girl Was Injured On Beach ‘Not A Shark Attack’

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — After multiple reports that a 12-year-old girl may have been bitten by a shark in Ocean City Monday, Ocean City officials say it wasn’t a shark that injured the girl. Despite seemingly ruling out sharks, officials do not know what caused the injury. “There was not a shark attack in Ocean City,” Ocean City spokeswoman Jessica Waters told WJZ Wednesday. “The Ocean City Beach Patrol continues to seek opinions from experts in the field, rather than draw our own conclusions. At this time, the Ocean City Beach Patrol is working with the Department of Natural Resources to determine what caused the injury. Marine life has not been ruled out.” Ocean City Beach Patrol Surf Rescue Technicians responded to the 12-year-old girl Monday at 119th Street for a girl who injured her leg on the surf. Officials said she had several lacerations and was treated at a hospital.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

2 Men Shot In Baltimore Monday Night, Tuesday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said one man was shot Monday night in west Baltimore and another was shot Tuesday morning in south Baltimore. Officers responded at 9:31 p.m. to the 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 29-year-old man who was shot multiple times. Police said officers rendered first aid and the victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call Western District shooting detectives at 410-396-2477. Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., officers responded to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, there they found a 28-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives found that the man was shot on the 3600 block of Pottee Street and driven to the hospital by a family member. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Pasadena Man Sentenced In Baltimore City Carjacking And Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Pasadena man to 25 years in federal prison for a carjacking and murder in Baltimore City. Collin Davis, 34, will also serve five years on supervised release under the terms of a plea agreement. “Collin Davis will spend 25 years in federal prison because he brutally murdered another human being with a firearm in the process of trying to carjack him,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner said in a statement. “This is the kind of senseless violence that is plaguing our communities. This sentence demonstrates we will always hold murderers like Davis...
Essex, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Aunt Charged In Death Of 2 Children Whose Bodies Were Found During Essex Traffic Stop

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman faces several charges, including two counts of child abuse resulting in death, after the decomposing remains of her young niece and nephew were found in the trunk of her car during a late Wednesday traffic stop in Essex. Baltimore County police say an officer pulled Nicole Johnson over late Wednesday night in Essex. According to police, when the officer told the 33-year-old the car had to be towed because the tags were fake, the officer “detected the unmistakable odor of decomposition.” At one point, the officer even saw maggots inside a bag. According to the police...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Seven Baltimore City Fire Department Take-Home Vehicles Assigned To Members Who Live Out Of State, Report Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department may be wasting money on take-home vehicles, a new report from the city inspector general found. According to the report issued Wednesday, seven of the department’s take-home vehicles are assigned to members who travel to work from out of state. One travels nearly 60 miles each way from Queen Anne’s County. The members commute around 100,000 miles per year with more than $63,000 in annual maintenance and repair costs. Three of the department’s shift commanders live out of state. Their rotating schedules require they commute to the city 10 to 15 days per month....
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Police Release Details On Killing Of Cybersecurity Executive Juanita Koilpillai

TRACYS LANDING (WJZ) — Almost a week after well-known tech executive, Juanita Koilpillai was found dead outside her Anne Arundel County home, her 23-year-old son has been charged with her murder. Andrew Beavers was arrested in Virginia. He’s been charged with first and second-degree murder. The medical examiner determined that Koilpillai’s cause of death was “multiple sharp force injuries”. Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a police spokeswoman, said he was arrested in Loudoun County, Virginia, where he awaits extradition. When police started their initial investigation at the victim’s home in Tracys Landing on Genoa Road, they noticed the victim’s car was missing and her son...
Severna Park, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

SEE IT: Police Seek ATV Driver After Severna Park Hit-And-Run, Collision Caught On Camera

SEVERNA PARK (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a man was struck by an ATV Friday afternoon. At 3:37 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Balboa Court in Severna Park. They found a man there who had been struck by a blue ATV. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was captured on a Ring home surveillance camera. The video shows a person who appears to be trying to stop an ATV rider on a residential street. The victim flipped into the air when they were struck, and the ATV rider sped away around a corner. Police continue to seek leads in the case.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

University Of Maryland Reopens Building After Hazmat Incident

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland evacuated its Chemistry Building on Wednesday morning after an incident involving hazardous materials. The building has since fully reopened with the exception of affected labs in Wing 5. Prince Georges’s County fire officials said crews found several broken bottles of an unknown chemical. Campus police described the evacuation as precautionary. Approx 10:56am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 8000 block of Regents Dr in College Park for a Hazmat investigation. On scene found several broken bottles of an unknown chemical. Building was evacuated. No harmful chemicals dispersed. Crews remain on scene to assist clean up. pic.twitter.com/HEbHKOlgQv — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) August 4, 2021
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police, Residents Connect For National Night Out

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tucked away in West Baltimore, police officers put their best foot forward. Across the nation, thousands of communities celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday, a day when police officers meet with neighbors to build a better bond, something Mayor Brandon Scott said is important in Baltimore. “(The Baltimore Police Department) must and will work hand-in-hand with city residents to reduce violence in the city,” he said. Scott and city police Commissioner Michael Harrison went to 40 different citywide events, snapping pictures and shaking hands with neighbors and promising safer streets. “For so long, we’ve built plans and designed policing with just us in mind. Now we’re designing and redesigning and reimagining policing with you at the table, helping us figure out what kind of department we want, what kind of department we need and you deserve,” Harrison said. As of Tuesday, there have been 197 homicides in the city and 393 nonfatal shootings so far this year. Neighbors said the violence is a major problem. “We have no choice but to get it under control,” resident Irwin Wilson said. Several National Night Out events are happening across the city and around the region, and some of them also have COVID-19 vaccination sites.  

Comments / 6

Community Policy