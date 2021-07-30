Janice Mirikitani, Glide co-founder, activist and S.F. poet laureate, dies at 80
Janice Mirikitani, the co-founder of San Francisco’s Glide Memorial Church and foundation and the city’s former poet laureate, died Thursday. She was 80. Glide confirmed Mirikitani’s death in a message to supporters who were scheduled to attend a virtual justice event Thursday night, calling it “sad and sudden.” They said she died early in the morning with family and friends at her side.www.sfchronicle.com
