San Francisco, CA

Janice Mirikitani, Glide co-founder, activist and S.F. poet laureate, dies at 80

By Lauren Hernández
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanice Mirikitani, the co-founder of San Francisco’s Glide Memorial Church and foundation and the city’s former poet laureate, died Thursday. She was 80. Glide confirmed Mirikitani’s death in a message to supporters who were scheduled to attend a virtual justice event Thursday night, calling it “sad and sudden.” They said she died early in the morning with family and friends at her side.

www.sfchronicle.com

