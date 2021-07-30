Prince George’s school board deadlocks over ethics findings
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The Prince George’s County school board appeared poised to accept the results of an ethics report involving several of its members Wednesday night, potentially setting the stage for their removal from office — but the panel was blocked from proceeding by the members under investigation.wtop.com
