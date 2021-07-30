trivago (TRVG) Reports Q2 Revenue of EUR95.5M

August 3, 2021 - Tampa-based Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), a solutions firm that specializes in technology and other professional staffing services, reported record Q2 revenues. The revenue for the quarter was $403.6 million, an increase of 9.4% sequentially per billing day and 17.7% year-over-year. "Our technology business demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2020 when revenues were essentially flat, and we have built tremendous momentum since shortly after the pandemic began and into the early stages of the third quarter," CEO and Chairman David Dunkel said in a statement. Kforce, which works with many Fortune 500 companies, estimates that in Q3, the company's revenue will be between $385 million to $393 million and earnings per share of $0.83 to $0.91.